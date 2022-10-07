How Sauk Prairie volleyball has emphatically avoided a step back this fall

From the outside looking in, the casual fan would think the Sauk Prairie volleyball team may be due for a step back this fall.

Graduating five seniors, including a pair of NCAA Division I players, and coming off a second straight sectional final appearance could have given the appearance that the Eagles have hit their peak.

Apparently none of this year’s players got the hint. Rather than letting some of the wind out of their wings, the Eagles have been soaring. Sauk Prairie opened the season by winning 22 straight matches and the team’s cohesive core, anchored by nine seniors, doesn’t plan on slowing down.

“They are tight, they’re playing loose this year and they’re just fantastic, and they all got better in the offseason,” coach Amy Schlimgen said.

Said Senior Annika Braund: “Over the past few years we’ve worked really hard to create a strong program where everyone is one, so I think that’s really helped."

It’s definitely helped this season. The Eagles, the top-ranked Division 2 team in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association rankings, won their first 49 sets to begin the year. In fact, have lost just a half-dozen sets entering Friday.

It’s a near replica of what the team did last season when Sauk Prairie won its first 24 matches and dropped just four sets in its first 32 matches of the season.

Schlimgen attributes the dynamic start to the heartbreak the team felt last season. Reaching a second straight sectional final, the Eagles were swept by eventual WIAA Division 2 state runner-up McFarland 25-22, 25-16, 25-20.

The denial of a second consecutive state tournament berth weighed on the group, in particular senior Maggie Hartwig.

“I really struggled last year after we lost,” said Hartwig, who was one of four varsity players on the 2020 state qualifying team alongside Braund, Alexis Klemm and Jenna Pistono. “I really wanted to go to state again last year and it just pushed that drive even more. I think it helped me carry on into this year.”

Difficult to keep apart

The team’s cohesiveness is totally different from what Schlimgen has seen before in her storied career. Schlimgen, who spent 24 years at Wisconsin Heights before taking over the Eagles in 2019, got to see how close her senior group was firsthand in her first season in charge.

“When they were freshmen it was hard to keep them away from each other,” she said. “Then COVID-19 came and then it was even harder to force them to stay away from each other. It’s just a really, really tight class ... and they’ve been that way the whole time.”

Unity has become a pillar for the Eagles. Given the team's closeness, Hartwig said the group is able to hold one another accountable more easily “because we’re so tight with each other.”

“If we’re not, we could get mad at each other easily and pull each other down,” Klemm said. “Instead we pick each other up because we know we can keep doing it. I know that if I have a bad set, Anni can just correct it easily.”

Added Pistono: “When we’re all working together and doing well, we have great team chemistry.”

That solidity has showed in the Eagles’ stats as they’ve been bolstered by a full team effort. Six players have at least 20 aces, paced by junior Jozie Braund’s 45; Hartwig has a team-best 45 blocks and is among six with double-digit stuffs and five players have at least 80 digs.

Braund leads the team with 166 kills followed closely by Hartwig (121), an Evansville basketball commit, and Jozie Braund (105). They’ve been the beneficiary of the duo of Pistono (245) and Klemm (206), who have 451 combined assists.

That depth of hitting options has been a luxury.

“We have (attackers) at every single place,” Schlimgen said. “I don’t feel this year like I have to say, ‘We have to go one place right now. We only have one option.’ We have all three options (up front) and back row, so it’s great.”

Said Klemm: “It makes it easier for the setters; if they’re off, they could literally set anyone on the floor. It doesn’t matter."

Losses provide learning lessons

It hasn’t mattered that the Eagles have taken some lumps. Schlimgen and her players only think it will help them in their pursuit of a second state appearance in three seasons. Sauk Prairie suffered its first losses of the season at the Sussex Hamilton Charger Challenge Invitational on Sept. 18 and 19.

After edging out a three-set win over Wisconsin Lutheran, the Eagles were swept by Hartland Arrowhead in the opening day of the two-day invite at the Sting Center in Milwaukee. They were then swept by Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels the following day. The Dashers and Warhawks, currently the second and 10th ranked teams in Division 1, was were a wake-up call in Schlimgen’s mind.

“That was so valuable,” she said. “The girls have to see where they have to be to get what they want, so that was very, very valuable. To get beat by Arrowhead, which we really shouldn’t have, was good for us. We came out flat and then to improve later that night and the next day, taking on the No. 1 team at the time.

“And then to go 20-25 and 23-25 … I smiled the whole time even though we were losing, which is pretty rare for me, the way we played against that team.”

While they may not have been smiling, the players were happy, too. Klemm said she doesn’t view the defeats as losses “because we stilled played our best, we tried our hardest and we learned from it.”

Said Pistono: “It just shows us how good we can be.”

Exactly how good that is will only show in time. But if the program’s short history under Schlimgen is any indication — the Eagles shared the Badger West Conference title last season and are currently 6-0 in league play — this may just be the beginning.

“I think over the past few years we’ve set a very high bar, so just coming into this season we all have really high standards for each other to go far,” Braund said.