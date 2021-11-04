How the Reedsburg volleyball team finally punched their ticket to the Div. 2 state tournament

REEDSBURG — All season long, coach Sheila Green has written out inspirational quotes on the locker room white board for the Reedsburg prep girls volleyball team.

Among her latest etchings was a simple, yet intriguing entry: “Focus on the step in front of you, not the whole stairway.”

There have been plenty of steps on the stairway of Green’s illustrious 32-year coaching career with the Beavers program, one that has included runs as both JV and varsity head coach dating back to 1985. The top of the flight — a trip to the WIAA state tournament — eluded Green each of her first 22 seasons at the helm of the varsity program, but that doesn’t mean teams didn’t come close with three prior sectional semifinal appearances.

The fourth time proved to be the charm this fall as the Beavers punched theirs and Green’s ticket to the big dance for the first time in school history with Friday’s Division 2 state semifinal match against Luxemburg-Casco.

“This is amazing. I’m really excited for the players, the school district and the community. Coming out of a pandemic, it’s something that’s causing some excitement and bringing people together,” Green said.