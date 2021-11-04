How the Reedsburg volleyball team finally punched their ticket to the Div. 2 state tournament

REEDSBURG — All season long, coach Sheila Green has written out inspirational quotes on the locker room white board for the Reedsburg prep girls volleyball team.
Among her latest etchings was a simple, yet intriguing entry: “Focus on the step in front of you, not the whole stairway.”
There have been plenty of steps on the stairway of Green’s illustrious 32-year coaching career with the Beavers program, one that has included runs as both JV and varsity head coach dating back to 1985. The top of the flight — a trip to the WIAA state tournament — eluded Green each of her first 22 seasons at the helm of the varsity program, but that doesn’t mean teams didn’t come close with three prior sectional semifinal appearances.
The fourth time proved to be the charm this fall as the Beavers punched theirs and Green’s ticket to the big dance for the first time in school history with Friday’s Division 2 state semifinal match against Luxemburg-Casco.
“This is amazing. I’m really excited for the players, the school district and the community. Coming out of a pandemic, it’s something that’s causing some excitement and bringing people together,” Green said.
“Obviously that was our ultimate goal, to make it to state, and to do it for the first time in school history is just unbelievable,” senior Mahra Wieman added. “It was very special (to do this with her). We both shared a hug at the end of the game and I was like ‘Coach, we did it!’ She’s been working for this for so long, and to be part of the team that helped her get to state is really cool.”
This year’s Beavers team, which received the No. 4 seed at state, has put their fair share of work in as well. The majority of the 2021 team was part of last year’s group that captured a regional championship only to come up two wins short of state.
They made sure not to waste another chance this fall, topping River Valley in four sets before sweeping Baldwin-Woodville, 25-10, 25-15, 25-17, in last Saturday’s sectional final. After finally getting over the hump that was the sectional semifinals, coming out with a sweep over the Blackhawks was extra sweet.
“We went in there, got our stuff done and played relaxed and really good throughout the match,” senior Macie Wieman said. “I think going into Saturday that was really good to finally play relaxed, and everyone play together, so it’s just really sweet we get to go.”
That relaxed play didn’t go unnoticed either.
“To go up there and come out of the gate as quickly and as strong as we did was a real testament to these girls,” Green said. “After our practice on Friday, we got finished they were like ‘We’re ready,’ and I thought they played very relaxed up there.
“They were getting the job done; start to finish, steady play.”
Keeping up the intensity
Steady play has been at the forefront of the Beavers’ focus all season long. From keeping practice at a level comparable to games and traversing a grueling regular season schedule, Reedsburg has consistently played hard all season.
“I think throughout practices we work hard; there’s not really down time that we do get, and I think it helps because everyone is always constantly together,” Macie Wieman said.
Green has been sure to keep that intensity at a high level. Among her other quotes she’s scrawled in the locker room was yet again simple, but effective.
“You can’t practice soft and play hard," she wrote.
"You have to practice hard to play hard, all the time,” she added of the meaning of the message. “I think they’ve come to the realization that our efforts on the court and at practice, that if we put them to work in here, it’s just a natural transition over to a match.”
It certainly bore out that way on the court to the tune of a 27-8 mark entering the state tournament. Maybe most shocking is how few teams the Beavers truly lost to. Among Reedsburg’s eight defeats, a combined six losses are to Madison Edgewood and Sauk Prairie, who split the inaugural Badger West Conference title.
The other two losses came at the hands of Edgerton at the Sauk Prairie Invite, and a three-set sweep against DeForest in the Badger West Conference tournament. Coupled with the losses, the Beavers notched wins over Div. 4 state qualifier Monticello, as well as regional finalist Prairie du Chien.
The girls certainly think that high caliber competition will be valuable in Friday’s semifinal against top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco.
“Obviously Edgewood and Sauk both have powerhouse hitters and big blocks,” Mahra Wieman said. “and I think just the experience of hitting against those big blocks and digging against those big hitters has really been beneficial.”
It will definitely be a stiff challenge to try and meet. The two-time defending state champion Spartans (40-5) have four players with at least 150 kills, led by junior Autumn Flynn. The 6-foot middle blocker has 333 kills on 695 attempts with just 95 errors for a .342 kill percentage, not to mention a team-high 64 blocks.
Emma Johnson has accounted for 957 of the team’s 1,058 assists, Brooke Vande Hei has 383 digs and six separate Spartans have 40 or more aces.
“We’ve seen those kinds of hitters and played against them, and we’ve seen those kinds of blockers, with that height, and played against them, too,” Green said. “We know they’re a very good team and we’ve had opportunities to play well as ourselves, so we really have nothing to lose.”
She’s not kidding as the Beavers certainly have their fair share of talent, too.
Macie Wieman and Mahra Wieman lead the Reedsburg attack with 384 and 310 kills, respectively, while sophomore McKenna Oetzman has a team-high 482 assists and 46 aces. Macie Wieman also leads the team with 332 digs and 43 blocks, while chipping in 20 aces, with Mahra Wieman right alongside Oetzman with 254 assists, not to mention 31 aces, 227 digs and 29 blocks.
Brimming with excitement
As impressive as the team’s stats are on the court — senior Ella Halvensleben has a second-best 314 digs, junior Haylee Kast has 35 aces and senior Alayna Haugh has 30 blocks — the group’s collective energy may be its best attribute.
The Beavers are booming with liveliness, on the court all the way to the end of the bench.
“Our bench is really good about supporting and cheering for each and every one of us. And I feel like on the floor, we’re all happy for each other’s success,” Mahra Wieman said.
“It’s infectious. Enthusiasm is contagious so if you’ve got an opportunity to present that to your team, why would you not fuel them with that energy,” Green added.
That energy may be the second biggest feature the Beavers try to tap into against the Spartans after something you wouldn’t expect for a first-time state qualifier: Previous state experience.
Six of the team’s 13 members — the Wiemans, Halvensleben, seniors Ava Stieve and McKenzie Bestor, and junior Cate Cherney — were all part of the Reedsburg girls basketball team’s run to a Div. 2 state runner-up finish this past winter.
While it’s a completely different sport, Macie Wieman still knows how invaluable that familiarity with the big stage is.
“Having that experience has really helped all of us prepare for state. There are going to be some girls that haven’t experienced that yet and they’re probably going to be a little timid at first; nerves are going to be there for all of us, for sure,” she said. “But having people on the court that do have experience, and the fact they can bring that up with them, it’s going to be great.”
The Beavers also enter Friday’s tilt as the underdog just like they did in the winter, with the girls basketball team having drawn the No. 3 seed, only to upset the 2018 Div. 2 state runner-up New Berlin Eisenhower.
Whether or not it gives Reedsburg any sort of mental advantage, only time will tell. Regardless, everything else remains the same for Green.
“It’s still a game and the court is still the same size; the area around it might be a little bigger, but our focus needs to be on the court and in the area we’re playing,” she said. “Just to work on the calmness and say ‘This is the game of volleyball. We’ve played it all season. The court’s the same size, let’s just focus on what we can do right here.’”
Should the Beavers spring another upset, they will face either No. 2 seed McFarland (39-2) or second-seeded Pewaukee (38-9) in Saturday's state championship match.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.