Losses last spring, early this season have helped fuel Wonewoc-Center volleyball's magical run

Like any coach, Nikki Justman understands that it’s not as much how you start, but rather how you finish.
So when the Wonewoc-Center prep volleyball team, entering this season with hopes of the program’s first Scenic Bluffs Conference championship since 2005, dropped its opening league match to reigning champ Royall, it felt exactly like what you might expect.
“Starting off with another loss was a punch in the gut,” the sixth-year head coach said.
But rather than let that one loss, and a later midseason defeat to perennial league title contender Bangor, dictate the trajectory of their entire season, the Wolves instead added them as more fuel to their already fiery league title hopes.
The group is definitely cooking with gas now.
After that loss to the Cardinals dropped the Wolves to 5-2 in league play, they needed to win out, plus get some help, to try and salvage a share of the conference crown. Wonewoc-Center did just that, winning each of their final seven conference matches to grab a piece of the league title alongside Bangor for the first time in 16 seasons.
And now that late season push has the Wolves thinking they can do a whole lot more in the postseason.
“This is the most special season I’ve personally had for my four years. Wonewoc has been needing one of these for a really long time, and I wouldn’t want to share it with any other team,” senior Shelby Justman said.
“We’ve worked really hard for this in the offseason, so to have this great accomplishment come our way is really a dream come true,” senior Nicole Totzke added.
That dream really started to manifest itself this past spring as the Wolves finished just a game behind the Panthers in the SBC standings. Wonewoc-Center beat Royall during the regular season this past spring for the first time in Nikki Justman’s tenure, and while they later fell to those same Panthers in a WIAA Division 2 alternate fall regional final, it signified a stark turning point for the team.
“It definitely lit a fire under our butts, pushing us to work extra hard this year considering we only lost two seniors last year,” sophomore Jaelyn Stowe said. “We knew what we were capable of, and to see us succeed after such hard work feels pretty great.”
What they were capable of was a 20-4 mark in the regular season this fall, including 12-2 in conference play, with notable wins over larger programs. Among the Wolves’ victories this season are wins over three-time reining South Central Conference champion Mauston, as well as Altoona, Eau Claire North and Hillsboro, whom the team hadn’t beaten yet under Nikki Justman.
“Things like realizing you can win against such good teams, is such a turning point in a season because it’s like all of a sudden ‘Oh yeah, we beat Hillsboro. Yeah it was only 2-out-of-3 at this tournament, but it’s doable,” Nikki Justman said.
“That part of it is super important to all of a sudden realize you can beat those Goliath teams. That’s a good thing to realize that we’ve come that far and we’re beating really good teams, but we want to beat that team.”
That team proved to be Bangor last Tuesday in a must-win for the Wolves at the Hillsboro double dual. With an unblemished league record, Wonewoc-Center rallied for a 25-22, 23-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-9 win over Bangor to hand the Cardinals their first defeat.
The Wolves then swept Necedah while the host Tigers topped the Cardinals as well to bring the three teams even at the top of the conference standings two losses apiece. Wonewoc-Center then topped Hillsboro in four sets last Wednesday before sweeping Brookwood to finish off a seven-game winning streak to end the regular season and clinch at least a share of the league title last Thursday.
“It really just showed us how close we were, because it was always kind of within reach. But after our win over Bangor, it was really like ‘We can do this now,” sophomore Kelsey Justman said.
While just winning four conference matches in a matter of three days is eye-popping, what stood out, and has been a focal point this season, to Nikki Justman was the group’s resolve and mental toughness.
“That mental toughness of ‘Can you pull out that gut-wrenching, five-set win?’” she said. “The team that has the deepest mental toughness is going to pull that out and I was so impressed with them for gutting that game out and winning. From there on out, I was like ‘We’ve got this.’
“I’ve been super pleased with their mental toughness this year.
She’s also been super pleased with the Wolves’ offensive prowess. Wonewoc-Center boasts three lethal hitters in Kelsey Justman (205 kills, 42.4 kill percentage, 0.277 hitting percentage), Totzke (184, 40.4, 0.244) and Shelby Justman (160, 42, 0.270).
And with Stowe handling nearly all setting duties — out of the team’s 576 assists this season she has 566 of them with just 29 ball handling errors, all the while breaking the 1,000 career assist mark — there’s plenty of chemistry for the group.
“We really have a great connection within the front row with all three of us,” Totzke said. “Being able to communicate with Jae and have her always be positive with our feedbacks and adjust for us, she really tries to find us at our hands all the time. I couldn’t be more thankful for that.”
Nikki Justman is also thankful for the team’s relentlessness from the service line. Stowe, Totzke, Kelsey Justman and Shelby Justman each have 50 or more aces this season as the Wolves have a combined 269. And keeping that foot on the gas so to speak will be crucial to a deep postseason run.
After snapping their 16-year conference title-less drought, the Wolves will now turn their attention to their first regional title since 2011. Wonewoc-Center, which received the No. 1 seed, passed its first test with flying colors, cruising to a 25-13, 25-8, 25-8 sweep over Weston in a Div. 4 regional quarterfinal Tuesday.
Kelsey Justman had 10 kills and five aces, while Shelby Justman tallied eight kills and a team-high nine aces. Stowe racked up 26 assists with eight aces of her own, while Totzke chipped in seven kills and a pair of blocks.
The Wolves will next face Royall in Thursday’s regional semifinal, with another potential third match with Hillsboro looming in the regional final. While the team certainly wants to look ahead, they know they can’t overlook anyone.
“We just have to relax and play our game, and if we do what we do, we know we can win. Then everything else from there, we’ll take it day-by-day and see how it goes,” Kelsey Justman said.
Regardless of how things end up, it’s already been a special season for Nikki Justman and her two daughters, as well as cousin Bryn Ertel, in their final season together. And after Justman helped the Wolves capture conference titles in 1991 and 1992, including the program’s last sectional final appearance in the latter, they don’t want their magical ride to end anytime soon.
“How special can it be, to be able to share that with your kids, and realize your kids are accomplishing their goals?” Nikki Justman said.
