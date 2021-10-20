Losses last spring, early this season have helped fuel Wonewoc-Center volleyball's magical run

“That part of it is super important to all of a sudden realize you can beat those Goliath teams. That’s a good thing to realize that we’ve come that far and we’re beating really good teams, but we want to beat that team.”

That team proved to be Bangor last Tuesday in a must-win for the Wolves at the Hillsboro double dual. With an unblemished league record, Wonewoc-Center rallied for a 25-22, 23-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-9 win over Bangor to hand the Cardinals their first defeat.

The Wolves then swept Necedah while the host Tigers topped the Cardinals as well to bring the three teams even at the top of the conference standings two losses apiece. Wonewoc-Center then topped Hillsboro in four sets last Wednesday before sweeping Brookwood to finish off a seven-game winning streak to end the regular season and clinch at least a share of the league title last Thursday.

“It really just showed us how close we were, because it was always kind of within reach. But after our win over Bangor, it was really like ‘We can do this now,” sophomore Kelsey Justman said.

While just winning four conference matches in a matter of three days is eye-popping, what stood out, and has been a focal point this season, to Nikki Justman was the group’s resolve and mental toughness.