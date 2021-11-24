Mauston's Mia Quist caps career with South Central Player of Year honors

The Mauston prep volleyball team has undergone a massive turnaround in just the last five years.
From finishing under .500 in South Central Conference play in 2017 to now having won three straight league championships for the first time in program history. The Golden Eagles are soaring and one player in particular has helped provide a lot of the wind in their wings: Mia Quist.
The senior was recently honored for her efforts in her final prep campaign as she was named the South Central Conference Player of the Year and earning first-team all-league honors for the third straight season. She wasn’t alone as four other area players garnered first-team all-league honors to lead a group of eight total honorees.
Quist, who will play at Viterbo University next fall, was joined by teammate Anna Kudick, as well as Wisconsin Dells’ Angela Grant and Bryn Janke, and Westfield’s Brandi Lentz on the seven-player first-team.
The five area selections were joined by Wautoma’s Brianna Handel and Montana Groskreutz.
Quist truly stole the show this fall in helping lead the Golden Eagles to the top of the SCC again. The outside hitter was lethal as ever on the attack, racking up a team-high 367 kills, including a .444 kill percentage and a .294 hitting percentage.
Quist had double-digit kills in 19 matches and had 20 or more four times, including a season-high 22 in a four-set win over Nekoosa on Sept. 30. In the process, she broke the 1,000-career kill mark. Along with her attacking, Quist had a team-high 65 aces and 220 digs to go along with 27 blocks.
Kudick was just as instrumental in the Golden Eagles success, which saw them finish the year 20-9 and lost in four sets to Prairie du Chien in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal. The outside hitter had a second-best 163 kills with a 32.3 kill percentage, as well as 57 aces, 127 digs and 15.
The Golden Eagles won the conference title by two games over runner-up Westfield; however, it was the Pioneers who prevented Mauston from posting a perfect conference season. Westfield won the teams’ regular season finale in four sets to finish the year 7-3 overall in league play and 18-9 overall.
Lentz played a major role in the Pioneers’ strong season as she was the lone Westfield player over the century mark with 183 kills thanks to a 34.0 kill percentage. The middle blocker also had a team-high 222 digs and registered 31 blocks with no other Westfield player logging over seven to earn first-team all-league honors for the first time.
Westfield reached the Div. 3 regional semifinal before getting swept by Stratford to end its season.
Finishing two games behind the Pioneers were the Chiefs as Wisconsin Dells finished league play at an even 5-5. The pair of Grant and Janke helped fuel Wisconsin Dells’ 16-19 overall campaign, which ended with a four-set loss to Ripon in a Div. 2 regional semifinal.
Janke earned second-team all-league honors as a freshman last season and was very deserving of her jump to the first-team in her sophomore year. The setter led the Chiefs in three of the five statistical categories with team-highs in kills (189), aces (102) and assists (551).
Janke was also second in both blocks (41) and digs (260), including 30 solo blocks.
Grant gave a complementary 1-2 punch in the Chiefs’ attack as she earned all-league honors for the first time. She had a second-best 140 kills behind a 48.6 kill percentage and led the team in blocks with 42.
The senior middle blocker also had 43 digs and 23 aces.
Along with the five first-team selections, Mauston junior Brie Eckerman, as well as Westfield’s Braylee Wolff and Athalia Giuffre each garnered second-team honors.
Eckerman provided a steady third attacking option for the Golden Eagles and first-year coach Rachel Oldenburg. The junior nearly hit the century mark with 99 kills, including a second-best 36.0 kill percentage. Eckerman was second on the Golden Eagles with 140 digs and 32 blocks while piling up 51 aces.
Wolff and Giuffre meanwhile were both key in the back row for the Pioneers. Wolff had a team-high 234 assists in her senior season while finishing second in both digs (206) and aces (53), while Giuffre nearly hit 200 digs as the junior finished with 195.
Player of the Year — Mia Quist, sr., Mauston.
FIRST TEAM — Mia Quist, sr., Mauston; Anna Kudick, jr., Mauston; Angela Grant, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Bryn Janke, soph., Wisconsin Dells; Brandi Lentz, jr., Westfield; Brianna Handel, sr., Wautoma; Montana Groskreutz, soph., Wautoma.