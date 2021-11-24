Mauston's Mia Quist caps career with South Central Player of Year honors

The Mauston prep volleyball team has undergone a massive turnaround in just the last five years.

From finishing under .500 in South Central Conference play in 2017 to now having won three straight league championships for the first time in program history. The Golden Eagles are soaring and one player in particular has helped provide a lot of the wind in their wings: Mia Quist.

The senior was recently honored for her efforts in her final prep campaign as she was named the South Central Conference Player of the Year and earning first-team all-league honors for the third straight season. She wasn’t alone as four other area players garnered first-team all-league honors to lead a group of eight total honorees.

Quist, who will play at Viterbo University next fall, was joined by teammate Anna Kudick, as well as Wisconsin Dells’ Angela Grant and Bryn Janke, and Westfield’s Brandi Lentz on the seven-player first-team.

The five area selections were joined by Wautoma’s Brianna Handel and Montana Groskreutz.

Quist truly stole the show this fall in helping lead the Golden Eagles to the top of the SCC again. The outside hitter was lethal as ever on the attack, racking up a team-high 367 kills, including a .444 kill percentage and a .294 hitting percentage.