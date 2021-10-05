Mauston's Quist tallies 1,000th kill in sweep of Adams-Friendship

Mia Quist notched her 1,000th career kill and the Mauston High School volleyball team improved to 7-0 in South Central Conference play with a 25-7, 25-15, 25-11 home win over Adams-Friendship on Tuesday night.

Quist had a team-high 12 kills to go along with one block in the win. Eckerman and Anna Kudick each had five aces, while Erin Cauley had 16 assist, Reagan Randall had 10 assists and Amellia Gunther had one block.