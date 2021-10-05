 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mauston's Quist tallies 1,000th kill in sweep of Adams-Friendship
0 Comments
alert top story

Mauston's Quist tallies 1,000th kill in sweep of Adams-Friendship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mia Quist
SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

Mia Quist notched her 1,000th career kill and the Mauston High School volleyball team improved to 7-0 in South Central Conference play with a 25-7, 25-15, 25-11 home win over Adams-Friendship on Tuesday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Quist had a team-high 12 kills to go along with one block in the win. Eckerman and Anna Kudick each had five aces, while Erin Cauley had 16 assist, Reagan Randall had 10 assists and Amellia Gunther had one block.

The Golden Eagles will close the regular season by visiting Wautoma on Thursday, visiting Adams-Friendship on Oct. 12 and hosting Westfield on Oct. 14.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazilian soccer player charged with attempted murder after kicking referee

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News