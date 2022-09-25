Meet Horicon's Natalie Boehmer in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week's high school sports spotlight is Natalie Boehmer of Horicon.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Natalie Boehmer, Jr., Horicon

Sport: Girls volleyball.

By the numbers: The setter has 319 assists, 29 aces, 149 digs and 48 kills this season.

Favorite memory: Beating one of our top opponents in conference after we haven’t beat them in 11 years or when we won our conference tourney last year.

Favorite class: Advanced weight training.

Favorite place to compete on the road: St. Louis.

Role model: Definitely my mom, she is always doing the right thing and puts her heart into everything she does, which includes coaching, teaching, and so much more.

Quotable: “Natalie is a junior and has been my setter on varsity for the past three years. She is the glue that holds our team together. She puts in constant work and it shows on and off the court with her stats being one of the best on the team. She knows where to place the ball, when to do setter dumps, and constantly tells her hitters where to hit. Natalie makes our team better every single day. She continually is improving her game not only by herself but works endlessly with her teammates as well,” Horicon senior Hailie Lehman said.