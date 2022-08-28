Meet Portage's Estella Brees in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. Our first high school sports spotlight is Estella Brees of Portage.

Estella Brees, Jr., Portage

Sport: Volleyball.

By the numbers: Brees led the Warriors as just a sophomore last season with 105 kills, including a .243 kill percentage. She was also second on the team with 166 assists while chipping in 112 digs and 18 aces as Portage finished the year 7-32 overall.

Favorite athletic memory: I don't have a specific story, but something I'll never forget is how welcoming the upperclassmen were when I first got pulled up to varsity, they made the new environment very easy to feel comfortable in which helped my confidence going into games.

Favorite class: Algebra.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Wisconsin Dells.

Quotable: “Stella is such a weapon everywhere on the court for us, and her experience is something we will lean on this season as well as her competitive edge,” coach Connie Wampler said. “Her growth as a leader is really starting to come through.”