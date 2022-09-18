Meet Rio's Anna Benisch in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week's high school sports spotlight is Anna Benisch of Rio.

Anna Benisch, Jr., Rio

Sport: Volleyball

By the numbers: A three-year varsity member, Benisch has helped Rio to a 4-0 start in Trailways West Conference play. The two-time all-league selection, including first-team honoree last fall, has compiled 33 kills and 45 assists in the team’s perfect start in conference play. She logged 10 aces and 17 digs in the a five-set win over Cambria-Friesland on Sept. 1 and has helped the Vikings to a 9-10 mark.

Favorite athletic memory: My favorite memory would probably be this season when we lost the first two sets to Cambria-Friesland and came back to win in five. The way the whole team felt after we came together to get the win was amazing.

Favorite class: My favorite class I’m in right now would probably be pre-calculus, but any math or gym class has always been my favorite.

Favorite place to compete on the road: My favorite place to travel to is definitely Fall River. The gym is always packed and there’s so much energy and a lot of good volleyball played.

Quotable: “Anna is the true definition of a competitor and is a great asset for our program. She brings an extra level of effort to our gym and continues to gain great leadership skills that follow her great on the court skills,” coach JC Madorin said. “In her third year as a starter for our team, this year she leads our team in assists, aces, and digs, and is second on the team in kills. She is an amazing volleyball player and an even better person and teammate.”