Meet Sauk Prairie's Annika Braund in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. Our second high school sports spotlight is Annika Braund of Sauk Prairie.

Annika Braund, Sr., Sauk Prairie

Sport: Girls volleyball, outside hitter.

By the numbers: Braund is a team captain. Last season she had 201 kills which is second only to Aida Shadewald, who now plays for Illinois State University. Braund was third on the team with 282 digs, behind current Division I players Alia Schlimgen (South Dakota State) and Shadewald. Braund was a 2021 all-state honorable mention selection by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association and a second-team All-Badger West Conference pick.

Favorite athletic memory: Journey to state volleyball sophomore year.

Favorite class: Biology.

Favorite place to compete on road: Madison Edgewood.

Quotable: “Anni was a great player last season but she’s even better this year. She is definitely one of the best outside hitters in the state and a phenomenal six-rotation player. She is not only a great teammate and leader on and off the court, but she is a fantastic person as well. She is kind and thoughtful, and fun to be around," Sauk Prairie coach Amy Schlimgen said.