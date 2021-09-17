Portage volleyball can't keep up with Edgewood; Westfield, Rio, Montello all notch big wins

After taking the opening set 26-24, the Pioneers dropped the next two tightly contested stanzas to the Chiefs, 25-23, 25-22. However, it didn’t deter Westfield as it held off the Chiefs in the fourth, 25-22, before pulling away for a 15-8 win in the fifth to move to 2-1 in league play.

Westfield (7-5 overall) was led by the trio of Nadia Hoffa, Braylee Wolff and Maddie Chappell, as Hoffa registered a match-high 11 kills. Wolff and Chappell each had 11 assists, with Wolff notching 16 digs and Chappell recording four aces.

Wisconsin Dells (9-10, 1-2 SCC) was paced by Angie Grant and Macy Platt, who each had 11 kills. Sophomore Bryn Janke had 31 assists, eight aces and a block alongside Ari Partlow, while Paisley Lindner had 31 digs in the loss.

The Pioneers head to Fall River for an invite on Saturday, while the Chiefs return to the court next Tuesday for a crucial league clash against Nekoosa.

Vikings coast past Big Red

Rio continued its hot start to the year on Thursday as the Vikings cruised to a 25-10, 25-11, 25-16 sweep over Beaver Dam Wayland in a non-conference match.