The Wisconsin Dells boys soccer team improved to 2-0 on the season with an 8-1 victory over Mauston on Tuesday night in Mauston.
The Chiefs actually trailed Mauston 1-0, but scored eight unanswered goals to pull away for the victory. Leading the charge for Wisconsin Dells was Will Van Dinter with four goals, while Alejandro Salazar and Nick Sabey each added two goals.
Wisconsin Dells returns to action with its Capitol Conference opener in Lodi on Thursday night before hosting Columbus on Tuesday at the Woodside Sports Complex.
