REEDSBURG — If just a few points in the first two sets swung a different way, Mauston could’ve easily won both. Instead, both sets went to Reedsburg as the Beavers won in straight sets.
The Beavers scrounged out narrow wins in the first two sets and comfortably won the third to defeat Mauston 26-24, 26-24, 25-18 in a non-conference match Tuesday, September 3 in Reedsburg.
Mauston jumped out to an early lead in the first set before the Beavers pulled ahead. The set stayed tight the whole way, with the Golden Eagles finally reclaiming the lead at 23-22. However, a pair of service errors in the final few points allowed Reedsburg to eke out the 26-24 win in the first set.
The Beavers led for most of the second set as well, before the Golden Eagles rallied back from a deficits of 20-16 and 22-19 to take the lead and bring up a set point at 24-23. But Reedsburg won the final three points to take the set, securing match point thanks to a Kaitlyn Zunker kill.
Mauston could have just as easily been heading into the first set up 2-0, but head coach Tara Hansen pointed to a slew of service errors as being a major factor in the Beavers coming out ahead.
“In the first set we missed six serves and in the second set we missed five,” Hansen said. “Our serving was off and that kind of got (the players) down.”
Reedsburg won the first five points of the third set and cruised to a final-set victory to cap off the match. Both teams had to also contend with the referees tightly calling double hits all night long.
“We knew going into this match that Mauston had a pretty solid team this year,” said Reedsburg head coach Sheila Green. “We told the girls that they’re going to have to earn every point you get out there. Nothing’s going to come easy, especially with the height that they have and the experience that they have out on the court.”
For the Beavers, Macie Wieman had 16 kills, Rachel Schmitt recorded 22 assists, Ciara Grundahl finished with 13 digs, Zunker tallied three blocks and both Wieman and Kirsten Southworth notched two service aces.
For the Golden Eagles, Emma Incaprero recorded 13 assists, Mia Quist had nine kills, Sam Thrasher finished with 16 digs, Sam Kobylski tallied four service aces and Matti Wafle came up with two blocks.
The matchup also served as the annual meeting between a coach and a pupil. Hansen is a Reedsburg native who played under Green during her volleyball career.
“(Hansen) is a special gal anyway,” Green said. “Any time you play against a former player, it’s always great to watch how they’ve grown, not only as a coach but as an individual.”
Mauston returns to action with an invitational Saturday, September 7 in Sparta starting at 9 a.m., followed by a conference road matchup against Wautoma Tuesday, September 10 at 7 p.m. Reedsburg hosts Mount Horeb Thursday, September 5 at 7 p.m. and will compete in an invitational Saturday, September 7 in Richland Center starting at 9 a.m.
