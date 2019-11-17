The Sauk Prairie prep girls volleyball team broke through this season.
Ainsley Apel, Olivia Breunig and Aida Shadewald each received second-team All-Badger North Conference honors for their contributions. Apel and Breunig were also named honorable mention all-state by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association.
Apel, a senior libero, had a team-high 534 digs this year to give her 1,854 for her career. She added 49 aces and a 94.2% serve percentage, both second on the team. The St. Cloud State (Minn.) recruit will graduate as a four-time All-Badger North selection, having earned honorable mention recognition as a freshman before earning three straight second-team nods.
"She was also a team captain this year and has been the starting libero for all of her four years," first-year Sauk Prairie coach Amy Schlimgen said of Apel. "Her talents will be greatly missed."
Breunig was all over the court for the Eagles. The junior setter/outside hitter served as a captain and compiled a team-high 462 assists while she was second with 364 kills, third with 245 digs and third with 44 aces.
"An extremely talented athlete who is the quarterback of our team," Schlimgen said. "She never came off the floor."
Shadewald paced Sauk Prairie with 443 kills and 85 aces. The sophomore outside hitter was also second on the team with 320 digs, and third with 44 blocks.
"Very exciting, great all-around player," Schlimgen said of Shadewald. "Will be one of the top hitters in the conference next year."
The trio led the Eagles to a 31-14 record and a surprising postseason run. Sixth-seeded Sauk Prairie beat No. 11 Portage for its first regional win since 2014, then upset No. 3 Madison Edgewood before losing in five sets to No. 2 McFarland in the WIAA Division 2 regional finals. McFarland went on to lose to Luxemburg-Casco in the state championship.
Waunakee senior outside hitter Milla Malik was named the Badger North Player of the Year after leading the Warriors to an unbeaten conference season.
