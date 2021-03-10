PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Wonewoc-Center comes out on top over Seneca Tuesday

New Lisbon slams Brookwood, 3-1

The Rockets got out to a strong start Tuesday night and never looked back as they defeated Falcons 25-11, 25-12, 20-25, 25-17.

New Lisbon’s Amelia Retzlaff was a force at the next, finishing with 15 kills. Sam Sapiol was a monster serving, recording six aces and had six digs. Emily Wiese led with 23 assists.

The Rockets are now 2-2 overall and 2-2 in league play. They will host Cashton Thursday and then travel to Seneca next Thursday in league play.

New Lisbon swept by Bangor on Monday

The Panthers took it to Rockets, winning 25-23, 25-17, 25-16 in an SBC game.

Retzlaff finished with 10 kills while Libby Rogers had herself quite the game, finishing with eight kills, seven digs, two aces and one block.

New Lisbon’s Sabrina Wolf finished with six digs while Wiese led the team with 20 assists.

Royall sweeps Wonewoc-Center on Monday

Harris led the Panthers with 12 kills, 12 digs and four aces as she led the team to a 25-21, 25-19, 25-21 SBC sweep over the Wolves.