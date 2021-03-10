PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Wonewoc-Center comes out on top over Seneca Tuesday

The Wonewoc Center prep girls volleyball team pulled out a 25-6, 25-12, 25-19 Scenic Bluffs Conference victory over Seneca Tuesday night.
The Wolves are now 2-2 overall and 2-2 in league play.
Nicole Totzke had herself an outstanding night, finishing with 10 kills. Meantime, teammate Shelby Justman had five.
Wolves coach Nikki Justman said Kayle Ertel “had a great game serving” as she finished with an impressive 10 aces.
The Wolves will have a challenging test Thursday night as they host Bangor, which hasn’t lost a league game yet this early in the season. They will travel to Necedah next Tuesday.
Bangor narrowly escapes Royall
The Panthers almost beat the Cardinals, taking an early two sets to one lead, but couldn’t close out in the final two sets, losing 25-22, 21-25, 16-25, 25-22, 15-13 in an SBC game on Tuesday night.
Royall’s Emma Gruen finished with 23 kills and Marah Gruen also had 16. Emma Gruen, Marah Gruen, Maycie Vireck and Cheyenne Harris each had four serving aces apiece.
Marah Gruen led the Panthers with 21 digs while Emma Gruen had 20. Harris finished with 11 digs. Molly Crneckiy also had nine digs. The Panthers are now 3-1 overall and 3-1 in league play. They will host Brookwood Thursday and will travel to Cashton next Tuesday.
New Lisbon slams Brookwood, 3-1
The Rockets got out to a strong start Tuesday night and never looked back as they defeated Falcons 25-11, 25-12, 20-25, 25-17.
New Lisbon’s Amelia Retzlaff was a force at the next, finishing with 15 kills. Sam Sapiol was a monster serving, recording six aces and had six digs. Emily Wiese led with 23 assists.
The Rockets are now 2-2 overall and 2-2 in league play. They will host Cashton Thursday and then travel to Seneca next Thursday in league play.
New Lisbon swept by Bangor on Monday
The Panthers took it to Rockets, winning 25-23, 25-17, 25-16 in an SBC game.
Retzlaff finished with 10 kills while Libby Rogers had herself quite the game, finishing with eight kills, seven digs, two aces and one block.
New Lisbon’s Sabrina Wolf finished with six digs while Wiese led the team with 20 assists.
Royall sweeps Wonewoc-Center on Monday
Harris led the Panthers with 12 kills, 12 digs and four aces as she led the team to a 25-21, 25-19, 25-21 SBC sweep over the Wolves.
Emma Gruen also had 12 kills while Madelyn Gruen and Marah Gruen both had two blocks for the Panthers.
Necedah 1-1 so far this week
The Cardinals started the week off with a sweep over Brookwood for their first win of the season, but followed it up on Tuesday by being swept by Cashton in some SBC action.
The Cardinals are now 1-3 on the season, will host Seneca Thursday night, and will host Wonewoc-Center next Tuesday in some more SBC action.