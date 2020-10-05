PREP SPORTS: Randolph girls volleyball team stays unbeaten; Waupun girls tennis team does well at subsectionals

Randolph’s prep girls volleyball team entered the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association’s first poll of the year — officially termed the “midseason” poll — that came out Friday ranked fourth in Division 3.
The Rockets showed why with a five-set victory over Division 1 foe Kaukauna on Saturday night, then added to their resume Monday.
Carizma Muth (15) and Livia Erdmann (11) combined for 26 kills and the Rockets were solid at the service line and at the net in tallying a 25-14, 25-17, 25-15, non-conference win over Hustisford.
“We’re playing really well,” Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck said, even adding that his squad didn’t have its ‘A’ game vs. Kaukauna but still found a way to remain unbeaten on the year.
“They’re a very good team and we didn’t play our best volleyball,” he said of the Ghosts, who dropped to 6-3 with Saturday’s loss. “So to be able to pull that out and win was nice.
“We still have areas we can improve on and get better at.”
Randolph is now 13-0 on the year and has lost only three sets, two of which came Saturday.
Other stat leaders on Monday included Jorey Buwalda with 32 assists, Brandi Fuller and Presley Buwalda with 17 and 12 digs apiece, respectively, and Allison Nieman, Rylia Alvin, Jorey Buwalda and Muth all with one block each.
Kohlbeck said there were two keys to victory.
“Our serving was very consistent and aggressive,” he said. “And then I thought our front row played really well at the net.”
Success at sub-sectionals
Waupun’s No. 3 doubles team of Brynn Yedinak and Danielle Dewar opened Monday’s WIAA Division 2 girls tennis sub-sectional tournament at Lake Mills with a bye, then the duo won 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 over Watertown Luther Prep’s Lauren Crocker and Kayla Roethke to advance to Wednesday’s sectional tournament, where they’ll open play against Madison Edgewood’s Ella Johnson and Logan Grabbins.
The only other winner for the Warriors on Monday was Emily Huenink, who defeated Mayville’s Katelynn Hanna 6-0, 6-1 in the opener before falling 6-1, 6-3 to Madison Edgewood’s Morgan Merckx in No. 2 singles action.
Also advancing to Wednesday’s sectional tournament, which will be jointly held at Altoona High School and Eau Claire Regis High School, for the Warriors were No. 1 singles player Alysa Patte and the No. 1 doubles team Kayla Rote and Dulcie Kind. None had to take the court, however, as they advanced with byes.
The Warriors’ Emily Brown (No. 2 singles) lost 6-2, 6-3 to Luther Prep’s Abigail Schewe following an opening round bye, while Jenna Tewinkle (No. 4) was eliminated with a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Lake Mills’ Sydney Williams in opening round action.
Waupun’s No. 2 doubles team of Makenya Potratz and Emmie Kuzulka, who was subbing for Allison Batzler, suffered a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 loss to Lodi’s Lexy Karls and Mira Potter after an opening round bye.
Like Rote and Kind, Mayville’s top doubles team of Emily Schellpfeffer and Kendall Pliner had a bye into Wednesday’s sectional tournament.
