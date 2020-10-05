PREP SPORTS: Randolph girls volleyball team stays unbeaten; Waupun girls tennis team does well at subsectionals

Randolph’s prep girls volleyball team entered the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association’s first poll of the year — officially termed the “midseason” poll — that came out Friday ranked fourth in Division 3.

The Rockets showed why with a five-set victory over Division 1 foe Kaukauna on Saturday night, then added to their resume Monday.

Carizma Muth (15) and Livia Erdmann (11) combined for 26 kills and the Rockets were solid at the service line and at the net in tallying a 25-14, 25-17, 25-15, non-conference win over Hustisford.

“We’re playing really well,” Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck said, even adding that his squad didn’t have its ‘A’ game vs. Kaukauna but still found a way to remain unbeaten on the year.

“They’re a very good team and we didn’t play our best volleyball,” he said of the Ghosts, who dropped to 6-3 with Saturday’s loss. “So to be able to pull that out and win was nice.

“We still have areas we can improve on and get better at.”

Randolph is now 13-0 on the year and has lost only three sets, two of which came Saturday.