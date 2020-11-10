PREP SPORTS: Sauk Prairie continues to build on run of success

“It starts and stops with the kids," Iverson said at the time. "They are making a choice to make it important and it has showed. We have a lot of coaches working in the weight room, so those relationships are growing. I think what us as coaches can do is open the door and encourage kids to walk through it. In the end, it is up to them. I am very proud of this year’s student-athletes for showing what can happen when you raise your care level. It is a credit to them.”

The effort the kids have put in has encouraged staff members to provide some level of sports sports — even if its just virtual workouts — during every phase of the pandemic. While Badger Conference events are still canceled, Sauk Prairie is currently planning to move forward with winter sports in a similar fashion to how the Eagles competed this fall.

“Extracurricular activities are a big component of the high school experience," Boyer said. "They learn so much through athletics and activities — teamwork and dealing with adversity. This fall alone is the most adverse situation they’re going to deal with in their life potentially.

"For their well-being, their experience and their overall development as a student-athlete, these opportunities are important and we wanted to make sure we were doing everything we could under our guidelines and safety protocols to make that happen for them. I’m glad we did. It was a lot of work. There were stressful moments, but to be able to make it through this season and have teams and kids for the most part doing it very successfully, it’s been fun to see.”