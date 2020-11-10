PREP SPORTS: Sauk Prairie continues to build on run of success

Tennis players, distance runners, wrestlers, gymnasts, swimmers, strikers, setters.
Sauk Prairie High School has sent all sorts of student-athletes to WIAA state competition in the last 14 months. While the Badger Conference school in Prairie du Sac has seen success in a number of sports over the years, the Eagles have taken it up a notch recently.
“It’s exciting, right?” Sauk Prairie athletic director Josh Boyer said last week as the boys soccer and girls volleyball teams were preparing for their respective state tournaments. “First and foremost, we have good kids. At the end of the day, the kids that are in each of these sports truly want to be in there and have a desire and passion to be in there. And I have to give credit to our coaches. I know I might be biased, but I love the group of coaches we have. They all bring such great intangibles to each of our programs and our kids have responded very well to each of them."
In the days before Eagles’ trip to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, junior Alia Schlimgen spoke about how athletics have ramped up during her time at Sauk Prairie. She identified a culture change that began around the time a group of fall sports coaches — volleyball coach Amy Schlimgen, football coach Clayton Iverson and soccer coach Drew Kornish — were hired prior to the 2019-20 school year.
“I think the culture kind of shifted," Alia Schlimgen, Amy’s daughter, said Nov. 4. "My freshman year, we still weren’t very good at sports, and everyone was like, ‘Oh, we’re Sauk…’ Now, the mindset has changed and it’s like, ‘We are Sauk. We’re better than these teams.’ I just think it was a mindset shift of everybody in the school and when we started winning, the whole school was behind us and was like, ‘Oh, they’re actually good.’”
In a 10-month stretch from June 2019 until March 2020, the Eagles reached the sectional championship in girls soccer; made the football playoffs for the first time since 2007; won Badger North Conference championships in boys soccer, boys cross country and boys swimming; won a regional title in boys hockey; sent gymnast Heidi Kuhnau to state, which was the first time since 2017; and sent wrestlers Marcus Hankins, who finished fifth at 182 pounds, and Simon Patterson to state.
Kelsey Selden, a 2020 graduate who helped the girls soccer team go 45-14-4 in her high school career, said in April there’s a strong powerful following of Sauk Prairie sports. She said the community was great about supporting local athletics that she didn’t have to worry about being booed if she messed up in a game.
“I know everybody’s just going to be cheering me on and supporting me,” said the current Northern State University midfielder. “It’s just such a great community to be a part of because of that. Everybody is family to everyone.”
Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck that affected nearly every high school in the United States, canceling 2020 spring seasons and took away final opportunities for Selden and her classmates.
“It’s unfortunate that we came to a halt, because our fall was a successful season and our winter was successful in its own right,” Boyer said last spring. “Our kids were participating at a high rate. They enjoyed participating. Yeah, they saw some success, but that was just an overall byproduct of them participating, them working hard and them enjoying what they were doing.
“The people we have in place and our coaching staff, which is solid all-around, helped make it a great experience.”
Boyer said the participation numbers are about the same this fall, as the Eagles waited out virtual school and was ready to go when competition returned in September.
“I think getting the opportunity taken away, everybody’s just worked so much harder," Alia Schlimgen said. "Every sport, not just us but also soccer and things like that, the whole school just wanted to come back strong.”
With Badger Conference competition canceled by the coronavirus, the Eagles' main measuring stick this fall was statewide. They measured very well, even with the girls swim team's state streak ending after they opted out of the postseason.
The rest of the Eagles marched on, with Jack Boerger taking 44th at the WIAA Division 1 state cross country meet as just the second Sauk Prairie boy to reach state in 11 years.
The volleyball team reached state for the second time in program history — and the first time since 2009 — despite being moved up to Division 1.
The boys soccer team ended a 23-year state tournament drought by making state for the fourth time in team history.
Both soccer and volleyball programs lost Saturday to the state champions. The volleyball team was swept by Sussex Hamilton in the Division 1 semifinals in Wisconsin Rapids, then headed over to Marshfield to watch the soccer team claim a 2-1 win over Delavan-Darien before suffering a 2-0 loss to Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers in the Division 2 title game.
"The kids buy in, they have a good rapport with their coaches, the coaches communicate so well and they motivate them so well," Boyer said Nov. 3. "There’s a great chemistry and a team-oriented atmosphere. Really, it’s just that our kids are great and our coaches do a phenomenal job of leading each of those programs.
"They’ve helped bring our programs to another level that may not have had that before.”
The level of enthusiasm continues to grow in a community that voted April 13 to pass a $64.985 million referendum that included upgrades to numerous athletic facilities. The 2,000-seat Sauk Prairie Community Stadium and Athletics Complex hosted football and soccer games on its turf field this fall. The track is ready for the spring and there will eventually be a $12-million aquatics facility along with a new weight room, wrestling room and a number of fields there.
“Over the last two or three years our participation numbers have been the highest that they’ve been in the past decade," Boyer said. "I think it goes to show our culture and the environment we have. And the facilities upgrades are going to be a selling point, because it gets people excited too. They’re proud of it, they want to be a part of it, they want to play on that stadium field, they want to swim in our new pool eventually, use our new fitness center when that’s done.”
Iverson has helped develop and lead a fitness program that last year had about 100 kids coming in before school to work out. COVID-19 forced the workout program to adjust, but Iverson said last spring the kids continued to buy in — even when they had to do virtual workouts on their own.
“It starts and stops with the kids," Iverson said at the time. "They are making a choice to make it important and it has showed. We have a lot of coaches working in the weight room, so those relationships are growing. I think what us as coaches can do is open the door and encourage kids to walk through it. In the end, it is up to them. I am very proud of this year’s student-athletes for showing what can happen when you raise your care level. It is a credit to them.”
The effort the kids have put in has encouraged staff members to provide some level of sports sports — even if its just virtual workouts — during every phase of the pandemic. While Badger Conference events are still canceled, Sauk Prairie is currently planning to move forward with winter sports in a similar fashion to how the Eagles competed this fall.
“Extracurricular activities are a big component of the high school experience," Boyer said. "They learn so much through athletics and activities — teamwork and dealing with adversity. This fall alone is the most adverse situation they’re going to deal with in their life potentially.
"For their well-being, their experience and their overall development as a student-athlete, these opportunities are important and we wanted to make sure we were doing everything we could under our guidelines and safety protocols to make that happen for them. I’m glad we did. It was a lot of work. There were stressful moments, but to be able to make it through this season and have teams and kids for the most part doing it very successfully, it’s been fun to see.”
