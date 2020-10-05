PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo comes back for Updike's 300th win

The Baraboo High School volleyball team nearly dug itself an insurmountable hole Monday.
After losing the first set and trailing 24-18 in the second, the Thunderbirds flipped the match on its head, scoring eight straight points to build momentum that never left in a 22-25, 26-24, 25-16, 25-23 home win over Johnson Creek.
The come-from-behind win was the 300th career victory for Baraboo head coach Yvette Updike. While she's in her first year leading the T-Birds, Updike had racked up a 298-151 record in 14 years coaching Fennimore (1999-2005) and Platteville (2008-2014).
Updike's final two wins have coincided with a Baraboo (2-7) team showing improved mental toughness. The T-Birds also showed their fortitude in Saturday's 25-18, 18-25, 27-25, 21-25, 15-5 victory over Tomah (3-5).
It looked like Baraboo wouldn't extend its winning ways Monday. Johnson Creek (5-2) scored the first six points of the night, forcing a Baraboo timeout that began to change the momentum.
Jordan Buelow had a kill and a pair of aces to key a run that tied the match at 8. The teams went back and forth from there, with Baraboo's Jaydnn Gruner notching a pair of kills before the T-Birds took their first lead of the night at 13-12. They extended it to 16-12 after back-to-back aces by Kylie Sprecher.
The Bluejays came all the way back, with Kaiyli Thompson's block tying the set at 18. The teams were tied at 22 until Johnson Creek scored three straight points to take the first set.
Baraboo fell behind midway through the second set, as Johnson Creek opened up an 18-11 lead. The T-Birds trailed 24-18 before Emma Crary stepped to the service line. The senior had an ace as Baraboo got rolling.
A Jaydnn Gruner tied the set 24s, while the freshman added another to give the T-Birds a 25-24. They capped off an 8-0 run to take the set, 26-24.
The T-Birds kept it going in set three, opening up a 13-8 lead on a McKenzie Gruner kill. The junior added another one two points later, ending a long volley with a cross-court kill that gave Baraboo a 15-8 advantage.
Johnson Creek called a timeout trailing 16-9, but it didn't slow Baraboo's momentum. Tenley Scott capped off the set with a kill that gave the T-Birds a 25-16 win.
Baraboo started fast in set three, opening up an 8-2 lead after a Crary kill. But Johnson Creek came back, tying the set at 12. The teams traded points the rest of the way, until Scott finished off the match with a kill.
The T-Birds will look to continue their winning streak Tuesday in Portage.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!