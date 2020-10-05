PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo comes back for Updike's 300th win

The Baraboo High School volleyball team nearly dug itself an insurmountable hole Monday.

After losing the first set and trailing 24-18 in the second, the Thunderbirds flipped the match on its head, scoring eight straight points to build momentum that never left in a 22-25, 26-24, 25-16, 25-23 home win over Johnson Creek.

The come-from-behind win was the 300th career victory for Baraboo head coach Yvette Updike. While she's in her first year leading the T-Birds, Updike had racked up a 298-151 record in 14 years coaching Fennimore (1999-2005) and Platteville (2008-2014).

Updike's final two wins have coincided with a Baraboo (2-7) team showing improved mental toughness. The T-Birds also showed their fortitude in Saturday's 25-18, 18-25, 27-25, 21-25, 15-5 victory over Tomah (3-5).

It looked like Baraboo wouldn't extend its winning ways Monday. Johnson Creek (5-2) scored the first six points of the night, forcing a Baraboo timeout that began to change the momentum.

Jordan Buelow had a kill and a pair of aces to key a run that tied the match at 8. The teams went back and forth from there, with Baraboo's Jaydnn Gruner notching a pair of kills before the T-Birds took their first lead of the night at 13-12. They extended it to 16-12 after back-to-back aces by Kylie Sprecher.