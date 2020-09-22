 Skip to main content
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo dropped at home by Lakeside Lutheran
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo dropped at home by Lakeside Lutheran

  Updated
Jaydnn Gruner

Baraboo's Jaydnn Gruner

 BROCK FRITZ/News Republic

Freshman Jaydnn Gruner had a team-high eight kills in the Baraboo prep volleyball team's 3-0 home loss to Lakeside Lutheran.

The Thunderbirds suffered a 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 loss to fall to 0-4 on the season.

McKenzie Gruner added 11 digs and four blocks, while Jordan Buelow had 17 assists and Emma Crary had two aces.

The loss came on the heels of Monday's 25-19, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18 loss at Tomah. McKenzie Gruner paced the T-Birds with 11 kills, 14 digs, three aces and two blocks in the loss. Crary added 14 digs, while Buelow had 30 assists and Jaydnn Gruner had 11 kills.

The T-Birds will host Reedsburg on Thursday.

