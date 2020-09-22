PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo dropped at home by Lakeside Lutheran

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Freshman Jaydnn Gruner had a team-high eight kills in the Baraboo prep volleyball team's 3-0 home loss to Lakeside Lutheran.

The Thunderbirds suffered a 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 loss to fall to 0-4 on the season.

McKenzie Gruner added 11 digs and four blocks, while Jordan Buelow had 17 assists and Emma Crary had two aces.

The loss came on the heels of Monday's 25-19, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18 loss at Tomah. McKenzie Gruner paced the T-Birds with 11 kills, 14 digs, three aces and two blocks in the loss. Crary added 14 digs, while Buelow had 30 assists and Jaydnn Gruner had 11 kills.

The T-Birds will host Reedsburg on Thursday.