 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo hangs on for 5-set win over Watertown Luther Prep
0 comments
alert
PREP VOLLEYBALL | BARABOO 3, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 2

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo hangs on for 5-set win over Watertown Luther Prep

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jordan Buelow

Baraboo's Jordan Buelow (8) sets to Emma Crary during an Oct. 1 home loss to Watertown.

 BROCK FRITZ/News Republic

The Baraboo High School volleyball team earned a five-set win at Watertown Luther Prep on Saturday to improve to 4-2 this month.

The Thunderbirds lost the third and fourth sets before turning the momentum back around to claim a 25-11, 25-19, 25-27, 19-25, 15-4 win over the Phoenix.

The T-Birds (4-8), who have won four of their last five matches, have found a winning formula since starting the season 0-7. They turned to it again Saturday, as McKenzie Gruner had 16 kills and six blocks, Jordan Buelow had 27 assists and 16 digs, and Tenley Scott had a match-high six aces.

Mary Jule Ruehrdanz paced Watertown Luther Prep with 12 kills and three aces. Anna Kieselhorst dished out 32 assists while Ella Tomhave tallied 19 digs and six kills for the Phoenix.

After notching four wins in their final five games, the T-Birds will look to carry that momentum over into the final week of the regular season. Following three straight road games, Baraboo will host rival Portage in its final home game on Tuesday before heading to Sauk Prairie on Thursday for the regular season finale.

The T-Birds claimed a 25-13, 25-12, 25-23 road win over the Warriors on Oct. 13, while they were swept 25-21, 25-19, 25-23 in their first meeting against the Eagles on Sept. 17.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News