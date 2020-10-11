PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo hangs on for 5-set win over Watertown Luther Prep

The Baraboo High School volleyball team earned a five-set win at Watertown Luther Prep on Saturday to improve to 4-2 this month.

The Thunderbirds lost the third and fourth sets before turning the momentum back around to claim a 25-11, 25-19, 25-27, 19-25, 15-4 win over the Phoenix.

The T-Birds (4-8), who have won four of their last five matches, have found a winning formula since starting the season 0-7. They turned to it again Saturday, as McKenzie Gruner had 16 kills and six blocks, Jordan Buelow had 27 assists and 16 digs, and Tenley Scott had a match-high six aces.

Mary Jule Ruehrdanz paced Watertown Luther Prep with 12 kills and three aces. Anna Kieselhorst dished out 32 assists while Ella Tomhave tallied 19 digs and six kills for the Phoenix.

After notching four wins in their final five games, the T-Birds will look to carry that momentum over into the final week of the regular season. Following three straight road games, Baraboo will host rival Portage in its final home game on Tuesday before heading to Sauk Prairie on Thursday for the regular season finale.

The T-Birds claimed a 25-13, 25-12, 25-23 road win over the Warriors on Oct. 13, while they were swept 25-21, 25-19, 25-23 in their first meeting against the Eagles on Sept. 17.