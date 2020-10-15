 Skip to main content
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie earn top-four seeds
PREP VOLLEYBALL | WIAA PLAYOFFS

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie earn top-four seeds

Jaydnn Gruner

Baraboo's Jaydnn Gruner (right) and Sauk Prairie's Makenzie Breunig meet at the net during a Sept. 17 dual in Baraboo.

 BROCK FRITZ/News Republic

The Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie girls volleyball teams each received top-four seeds heading into next week's WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

Reedsburg is the highest seed of the bunch, earning a No. 2 seed in a four-team region that also includes No. 1 Onalaska, No. 3 Tomah and No. 4 Baraboo.

With all four teams receiving a bye, that bracket will open up with Oct. 22 regional semifinals. Reedsburg will host Tomah, while Baraboo will go on the road to face Onalaska. Reedsburg and Tomah also met in the first round last year, with the Beavers claiming a 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 win over Tomah before falling 25-14, 22-25, 25-13, 25-7 at No. 1 Waunakee.

Sauk Prairie, which won a Division 2 regional title last year, will open Division 1 postseason play on Tuesday. The fourth-seeded Eagles are set to host No. 5 Watertown, with the winner advancing to play No. 1 Oconomowoc on Oct. 22. Sauk Prairie is familiar with its first-round opponent, as the Eagles claimed a 3-0 win at Watertown on Sept. 22.

Sauk Prairie's regional is rounded out by No. 2 Hartford Union, No. 3 Hartland Arrowhead and No. 6 Portage.

