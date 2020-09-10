PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo set to play aggressively in abbreviated season under new coach

A relatively experienced Baraboo High School girls volleyball team is dealing with new circumstances this fall.
There's the COVID-19-related shortened schedule and enhanced health protocols, but there's also a new set of expectations under head coach Yvette Updike.
The Thunderbirds are adjusting to a new system for the second straight year, as Mandy Brice coached in 2019 after the resignation of Morgan Liebetrau. However, the adjustment should be easier this time around, as the T-Birds bring back a deep group of players that gained a lot of experience in last year's 11-23 season.
"It's early to say, but the team, as a whole, is stepping up into their roles and responsibilities," Updike, who is also the Baraboo School District's director of business services, said Wednesday of which players are taking on leadership roles.
There are plenty of options, starting with junior McKenzie Gruner, a second-team All-Badger North Conference selection last season for a Baraboo team that went 1-6 in conference play. Gruner, an outside hitter/middle hitter, was one of just three Badger North sophomores to earn all-conference recognition in 2019, joining Sauk Prairie's Aida Shadewald (second team) and Reedsburg's Macie Wieman (honorable mention).
Gruner will have a number of familiar faces surrounding her, with Updike also expecting Kylie Sprecher, Tenley Scott, Emma Shanks, Emma Crary, Mabelle Boehlke, Jordan Buelow and Maria Blake to be major contributors.
Buelow, a senior returning for her third season at setter, will be tasked with setting up her teammates. Buelow tallied 37 assists in her last varsity match, when the 11th-seeded T-Birds' comeback attempt fell just short in a 25-9, 25-20, 21-25, 14-25, 15-13 loss at sixth-seeded Madison Memorial in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals last October.
Boehlke, Crary and Sprecher also played key roles in that match, while Baraboo is cultivating depth that has about 50 girls in the program.
Updike is familiar with taking over new programs. She has 14 years of varsity coaching experience — going 115-70 while at Fennimore from 1999-2005 and 183-81 record while at Platteville from 2008-2014. She led Platteville to a 40-6 record and a trip to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals in 2014. Her last coaching role was an assistant position at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 2016.
“I am excited for the girls in our program to learn the sport from a coach that has as much successful experience as Yvette,” Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp said when announcing the hiring in February. “We have a great group of young ladies with a strong desire to work hard and compete at a high level, which makes Yvette a perfect fit for the position.”
“I look forward to building a strong and solid tradition for the Thunderbird volleyball program,” Updike said after she was hired. “My passion is coaching volleyball and helping young athletes to excel in a sport they love to play.”
The T-Birds are ready to get back to competitive action after the start of the season was delayed significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic. Practice for prep volleyball, which was deemed a high-risk sport by the WIAA, was allowed to start Sept. 7.
Practices and games will both look different this year. On game days, all Baraboo and visiting athletes and coaches are allowed two admissions for their match — with a maximum of 50 spectators per school. Masks are required and all spectators will sit in the upper balcony of Baraboo’s gym — home team spectators in the west balcony and visiting team spectators in the east balcony. All Baraboo games will be streamed on www.nfhsnetwork.com/.
Despite the challenges, Updike said the T-Birds have already "adjusted to the new 'norm,'" and are "focused and excited for the upcoming season."
It's approaching fast, as Baraboo is scheduled to host Madison Edgewood on Tuesday. While the Badger Conference canceled competition and a number of schools postponed traditional fall sports in the spring, Baraboo currently has 14 matches on its schedule — beginning Tuesday and ending with an Oct. 15 trip to Sauk Prairie. It remains to be seen whether the WIAA can hold "culminating events" at the end of its fall seasons. Either way, Baraboo is excited to get back to competition.
"We will play the new Baraboo volleyball way," Updike said. "The team will play competitive and aggressive.
"We are grateful for the opportunity to practice and compete each and every day."
