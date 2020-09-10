PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo set to play aggressively in abbreviated season under new coach

The T-Birds are ready to get back to competitive action after the start of the season was delayed significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic. Practice for prep volleyball, which was deemed a high-risk sport by the WIAA, was allowed to start Sept. 7.

Practices and games will both look different this year. On game days, all Baraboo and visiting athletes and coaches are allowed two admissions for their match — with a maximum of 50 spectators per school. Masks are required and all spectators will sit in the upper balcony of Baraboo’s gym — home team spectators in the west balcony and visiting team spectators in the east balcony. All Baraboo games will be streamed on www.nfhsnetwork.com/.

Despite the challenges, Updike said the T-Birds have already "adjusted to the new 'norm,'" and are "focused and excited for the upcoming season."