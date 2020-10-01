PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo swept at home by Watertown

The Baraboo volleyball team couldn’t regain its footing after the first set didn’t go its way.

The Thunderbirds dropped the first set, 25-22, then couldn’t keep up as Watertown took the second and third sets, 25-12, 25-17, respectively in Thursday’s match at Baraboo High School.

Neither team opened up any breathing room in the opening set. A McKenzie Gruner kill pulled the T-Birds within 12-11, but Baraboo couldn’t pull even until Jordan Buelow’s serve hit the back line or an ace that tied the set at 15.

The Goslings (2-4) rallied with a 7-1 run that gave them a 22-16 lead. Baraboo (0-7) clawed back, cutting the deficit to 23-21 after a Tenley Scott kill.

Watertown’s Kennedy Pugh responded with a kill of her own, while Abigail Walsh wrapped up the set with a kill that gave the Goslings a 25-22 win.

Baraboo was buried midway through set two.

The T-Birds started the third set strong, building a 4-2 lead before the Goslings ripped of an 8-0 run that included a big block by Alyana Westenberg and Maryann Gudenkauf. Baraboo called a timeout facing a 15-6 deficit, and was able to pull within 22-17 before Watertown scored three straight to end it.