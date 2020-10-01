PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo swept at home by Watertown

The Baraboo volleyball team couldn’t regain its footing after the first set didn’t go its way.
The Thunderbirds dropped the first set, 25-22, then couldn’t keep up as Watertown took the second and third sets, 25-12, 25-17, respectively in Thursday’s match at Baraboo High School.
Neither team opened up any breathing room in the opening set. A McKenzie Gruner kill pulled the T-Birds within 12-11, but Baraboo couldn’t pull even until Jordan Buelow’s serve hit the back line or an ace that tied the set at 15.
The Goslings (2-4) rallied with a 7-1 run that gave them a 22-16 lead. Baraboo (0-7) clawed back, cutting the deficit to 23-21 after a Tenley Scott kill.
Watertown’s Kennedy Pugh responded with a kill of her own, while Abigail Walsh wrapped up the set with a kill that gave the Goslings a 25-22 win.
Baraboo was buried midway through set two.
The T-Birds started the third set strong, building a 4-2 lead before the Goslings ripped of an 8-0 run that included a big block by Alyana Westenberg and Maryann Gudenkauf. Baraboo called a timeout facing a 15-6 deficit, and was able to pull within 22-17 before Watertown scored three straight to end it.
McKenzie Gruner tallied a match-high 11 kills, while McKenzie and Jaydnn Gruner each had two blocks, Jordan Buelow had 21 assists and two aces, and Tenley Scott had two aces.
Pugh paced Watertown with nine kills, while Gudenkauf had three blocks, Payton Roets had 17 assists, Elise Hickey had 10 digs and four aces, and Abby Stas had four aces. The T-Birds will look for their first win of the year when they host Tomah on Saturday.
Watertown 25 25 25
Baraboo 22 12 17
WATERTOWN (leaders): Kills — Pugh 9. Blocks — Gudenkauf 3. Digs — Hickey 10. Aces — Hickey, Stas 4. Assists — Roets 17.
BARABOO: Kills — M. Gruner 11. Blocks — J. Gruner, M, Gruner 2. Aces — Buelow, Scott 2. Assists — Buelow 21.
