PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo swept by Madison Edgewood on opening night
PREP VOLLEYBALL | EDGEWOOD 3, BARABOO 0

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo swept by Madison Edgewood on opening night

The Baraboo prep girls volleyball team ran into a stiff test on the opening night of a delayed 2020 season.

The Thunderbirds couldn't find their footing in a 25-5, 25-8, 25-14 loss to Madison Edgewood at Baraboo High School.

Jordan Buelow led Baraboo with 14 assists and 13 digs. McKenzie Gruner had a team-leading six kills, while Emma Crary added two blocks and Olivia Summers had two aces.

Edgewood's Natalie King recorded a match-high 11 kills, while Ally Barth collected 11 blocks.

The T-Birds, who went 11-23 last year, will return to action by hosting rival Sauk Prairie on Thursday.

