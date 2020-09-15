PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo swept by Madison Edgewood on opening night

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo prep girls volleyball team ran into a stiff test on the opening night of a delayed 2020 season.

The Thunderbirds couldn't find their footing in a 25-5, 25-8, 25-14 loss to Madison Edgewood at Baraboo High School.

Jordan Buelow led Baraboo with 14 assists and 13 digs. McKenzie Gruner had a team-leading six kills, while Emma Crary added two blocks and Olivia Summers had two aces.

Edgewood's Natalie King recorded a match-high 11 kills, while Ally Barth collected 11 blocks.

The T-Birds, who went 11-23 last year, will return to action by hosting rival Sauk Prairie on Thursday.