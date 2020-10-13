PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo tops Portage in straight sets

The final regular-season home match couldn't have gone much better for the Baraboo High School volleyball team.
The Thunderbirds had contributions from everywhere en route to a 25-18, 25-22, 25-22 home win over Portage.
"We played very well," Baraboo coach Yvette Updike said of her team, which has won five of its last six matches. "It was a team effort. We've been stressing the little things every single night in practice, and I think they're starting to carry over into matches."
Portage coach Kristin Maass liked the fight she saw from her team the second time around against a Baraboo team that had claimed a 25-13, 25-12, 25-23 win at Portage on Oct. 6.
"They came out with a lot of energy," Maass said of the Warriors' performance Tuesday night. "That's a conversation we've been having a lot. They worked on everything we've asked them to work on, and they were aggressive. There's nothing bad I can see. They worked really hard. The outcome wasn't obviously what we would've liked, but I have to credit them for leaving it all out on the court."
The T-Birds (5-8) never trailed in the opening set, creating some breathing room when a Tenley Scott kill gave them a 12-6 lead and forced a Portage timeout.
The break didn't slow the T-Birds, who opened up a 19-11 after a 4-1 run that included two McKenzie Gruner blocks and an ace apiece for Gruner and Jordan Buelow.
Baraboo cruised to the finish, capping it off with a kill by senior middle hitter Makayla Sefkar.
Baraboo used a 7-0 run to pull away in the second set. An Emma Kreuziger ace had pulled Portage (0-9) with 16-14 before the T-Birds went on a run that included two Emma Crary kills to open up a 23-14 lead.
The Warriors didn't go away easy, as a Sydni Kratz block and an Emma Colling ace pulled sparked a 5-0 run that pulled them within 23-19. An Olivia Jones ace cut the gap all the way to 24-22 before Jaydnn Gruner and Emma Shanks put up the block to cap off Baraboo's win.
The third set, the closest one of the night, was primarily played within a three-point spread. A Jaydnn Gruner kill gave Baraboo a 17-15 lead, and the T-Birds eventually opened up a 20-15 advantage before Portage made a run.
A Kratz kill and Kreuziger block helped cut the deficit to 20-19 and force a Baraboo timeout. The T-Birds recovered, taking a 24-22 lead on a McKenzie Gruner kill, her 13th of the match, before a Portage violation ended the match at 25-22.
McKenzie Gruner had four blocks and four aces to go along with her match-high 13 kills. Buelow led all players with 36 assists, while Jaydnn Gruner had 11 digs and Crary had four blocks for a Baraboo team that has improved a lot since the beginning of the season.
"It took a lot for the girls to get used to my style of offense and defense," said Updike, who is in her first year coaching the T-Birds. "I think we're just putting all of those little pieces together. That's really the key, consistency and aggression. We've just got to play our game, no matter who's on the other side."
Emma Kreuziger had five kills, 2½ blocks, one ace and 11 digs to lead Portage.
"Emma Kreuziger did a fantastic job," Maass said of the senior. "She owned the net, she was aggressive, she was digging in the back row... she just had a fantastic all-around game."
Olivia Jones added seven kills and 10 digs, while Syndi Kratz had a team-leading 15 assists.
Both teams will look to avenge early-season losses on Thursday, when Baraboo visits Sauk Prairie and Portage hosts Reedsburg. Sauk Prairie claimed a 25-21, 25-19, 25-23 win at Baraboo on Sept. 17, while Reedsburg claimed a 25-18, 25-14, 25-6 home win over Portage on Sept. 15.
"We just want to keep building on the momentum," Maass said of the goal heading into next week's WIAA playoffs. "We just want to keep building on the momentum and have that carry us through however long our season continues."
