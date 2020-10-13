PREP VOLLEYBALL: Baraboo tops Portage in straight sets

The final regular-season home match couldn't have gone much better for the Baraboo High School volleyball team.

The Thunderbirds had contributions from everywhere en route to a 25-18, 25-22, 25-22 home win over Portage.

"We played very well," Baraboo coach Yvette Updike said of her team, which has won five of its last six matches. "It was a team effort. We've been stressing the little things every single night in practice, and I think they're starting to carry over into matches."

Portage coach Kristin Maass liked the fight she saw from her team the second time around against a Baraboo team that had claimed a 25-13, 25-12, 25-23 win at Portage on Oct. 6.

"They came out with a lot of energy," Maass said of the Warriors' performance Tuesday night. "That's a conversation we've been having a lot. They worked on everything we've asked them to work on, and they were aggressive. There's nothing bad I can see. They worked really hard. The outcome wasn't obviously what we would've liked, but I have to credit them for leaving it all out on the court."

The T-Birds (5-8) never trailed in the opening set, creating some breathing room when a Tenley Scott kill gave them a 12-6 lead and forced a Portage timeout.