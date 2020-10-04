PREP VOLLEYBALL: Buelow, Gruner provide spark in Baraboo's five-set win over Tomah

The Baraboo prep volleyball team has stayed the course.

The persistence paid off on Saturday, as the Thunderbirds got in the win column for the first time this season with a 25-18, 18-25, 27-25, 21-25, 15-5 win over Tomah at Baraboo High School.

"We played better, both offensively and defensively, today," Yvette Updike, who's in her first season as Baraboo's head coach, said after the T-Birds to 1-7 on the year. "The team played as a unit and stayed focused and energized."

McKenzie Gruner had a huge night for the T-Birds. The junior, a second-team All-Badger North Conference outside hitter/middle hitter last season, led Baraboo in four categories Saturday, finishing with 25 kills, 19 digs, four aces and four blocks.

She was frequently set up by Jordan Buelow. The senior setter put up a season-high 53 assists to ignite a Baraboo team that played a full five sets for the first time this season. The T-Birds had enough energy to go the distance, closing with a dominant 15-5 fifth set to secure the win.

Alyssa Whaley paced Tomah (3-5) with 10 kills, while Ella Plueger had 20 assists and three aces, and Jaylin Rezin had 20 digs and three aces.

The T-Birds will look to carry Saturday's momentum into a busy four-match week that starts with a home meeting with Johnson Creek on Monday and a trip to Portage on Tuesday.