The Wisconsin Dells girls volleyball team’s South Central Conference title defense is off to a good start, as the Chiefs improved to 3-0 in conference play with a 25-13, 25-23, 25-20 victory over Nekoosa on Tuesday night at Wisconsin Dells High School.
The Chiefs set the tone for the victory with a big run in the opening set that allowed them to pull away for a 25-13 victory. The two teams played to a 9-all tie before Wisconsin Dells took control with an 8-0 run that gave them a 17-9 lead. The spurt was led by senior libero Abigail Flock, who had a pair of ace serves during the decisive run.
Wisconsin Dells coach Tami Janke said her team did just about everything well during the 8-0 run.
“We just had very strong service, and if they did get the ball back to us, we ran a strong offense in that first set,” Janke said. “We did things that we were supposed to do and it was good volleyball.”
Nekoosa did cut the Wisconsin Dells lead down to 18-13, but the Chiefs closed things out by scoring seven straight points. That run included back-to-back ace serves from junior Paige Tofson, who would finish the night with a team-high five ace serves.
In the second set, Wisconsin Dells again used a big run to open up a lead, scoring six straight points to take a 16-10 lead. It was a lead that grew to 20-11, but this time the Papermakers were able to fight back, going on a 9-1 run to get within a single point at 21-20.
Wisconsin Dells was able to hold off Nekoosa’s rally, as a tip kill from sophomore Sophia Venne and a kill from freshman Maddie Brandt gave the Chiefs a 23-20 lead. Nekoosa would score the next two points on a Wisconsin Dells service error and then an ace serve to make it 23-22, but Wisconsin Dells got a big tip kill from junior Brooke Hartley to go up 24-22.
Nekoosa would briefly stay alive, using a block to make it 24-23, but a Nekoosa service error would gift the Chiefs their final point, giving them the 25-23 win.
Janke said Nekoosa was able to get back into the second set because Hartley, the Chiefs’ primary setter who finished the night with 17 assists, was too often forced out of position, because she had to chase down poor passes, or because she had to receive Nekoosa’s serve.
“When they went on a run, they kept pulling us out of system. Our secondary system is good, but it has a few rocky spots,” Janke said. “Once we got a few adjustments made in our secondary system, we were able to stop their run. Once we rotated, every ball was back in system and we were able to play our game again.”
The third set went back and forth to begin, as the teams played to a 17-all tie. That was when the Chiefs finally started to pull away, scoring three straight points to take a 20-17 lead. The run was sparked by a Nekoosa service error, and was finished with two straight ace serves from Venne.
You have free articles remaining.
With the Chiefs leading 22-20, they were finally able to close out the Papermakers with three straight points. A tip kill from junior Alanna Wilson made it 23-20 and was followed by a kill from sophomore Hanna Jo Greifenhagen that made it 24-20. A Nekoosa hitting error would finish the night, giving the Chiefs a 25-20 victory in the third set.
Janke said the win was a nice reward for her team, which has seen a number of players forced into new roles as the coaches try to figure out the lineup that will ultimately give the team it’s best chance of winning.
“I’m super pleased, because we’ve got girls that we’ve been mixing and matching, still working to find that ideal rotation and they’ve been very accepting,” Janke said. “Sometimes Alanna Wilson is playing middle for me, and sometimes she’s playing outside. They have just gone with it. Whatever I’ve asked them to do, they are so willing.
“It’s a breath of fresh air, because they really want to be good, and they know that sometimes things have to change a bit for us to get to our goals.”
Wisconsin Dells 3, Westfield 1
Wisconsin Dells played its first conference road match of the season last Thursday in Westfield and returned home with a 23-25, 25-10, 25-19, 27-25 victory over the Pioneers.
Wilson led the Chiefs in the win with 17 kills and seven ace serves, while Hartley piled up 35 assists.
Chiefs 4th in Ripon
Wisconsin Dells played in the Ripon Invite on Saturday, where it went on to finish in fourth place overall.
In pool play, Wisconsin Dells went 2-1, beating Omro 25-15, 25-19 and Crandon 25-22, 25-21 while losing to host Ripon 25-18, 25-20.
Wisconsin Dells advanced to the tournament’s gold bracket, where it had to settle for fourth place, losing to Waupun in the semifinals 25-16, 25-22. In the third place match, Crandon won a rematch with the Chiefs, beating them 21-25, 25-9, 15-13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)