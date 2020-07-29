PREP VOLLEYBALL: Falkner excited to be back with Pardeeville volleyball program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PARDEEVILLE — While a lot of uncertainty still surrounds the upcoming fall sports seasons, the Pardeeville prep volleyball program is turning to a familiar face to lead the Bulldogs back onto the court.

At last Monday’s school board meeting, Pardeeville approved the hiring of Heather Falkner as the school’s new volleyball coach. Falkner, who is also Pardeeville’s varsity softball coach, spent five seasons with the volleyball program, including two years as the head coach in 2010 and 2011.

Falkner, who is getting ready to start her 19th year as a teacher in the Pardeeville School District, stepped away from the volleyball program following the 2011 season, but has always looked for an opportunity to return. That opportunity officially presented itself after Tammy Heck resigned after three seasons as Pardeeville’s head volleyball coach.

“Last year I had the opportunity to volunteer with the volleyball program, and it basically got me all excited, because I was able to play the game, coach the game and show my excitement for the game,” Falkner said. “So when (the head coaching position) did open up for this year, I kind of jumped all over it, because I think with the excitement I have for it, I will be able to share with the girls and get them excited, and just to have fun and have them love the game like I do.”