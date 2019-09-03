PARDEEVILLE — Markesan’s ability to place its serve where it wanted, and Pardeeville’s inability to consistently receive that serve proved to be the difference, as the Hornets picked up a 25-14, 25-19, 25-17 victory over the host Bulldogs in the Trailways West Conference opener for both teams Tuesday night.
Pardeeville especially struggled to handle Markesan’s serve in the opening set, as the Hornets bolted out to a 3-0 lead with Pardeeville unable to return any of Markesan’s first three serves of the night.
The trend continued, as an ace from Markesan senior Karigan Hunter gave the Hornets a 13-6 lead. The Bulldogs were unable to recover as Markesan went on to take the opening set 25-14.
Pardeeville coach Tammy Heck said her team’s biggest problem when dealing the Markesan’s serve came down to trusting their teammates on the floor.
“They’re not trusting each other,” Heck said. “We’re just trying to build on that and getting that trust.”
Markesan continued to burn the Bulldogs from the service line, building a 9-1 lead in the second set. Markesan coach Troy Miller said his team did a good job of finding the weak link on Pardeeville’s side of the floor.
“We got the potential to be a strong serving team, but I do think (the Bulldogs) were struggling a bit early,” Miller said. “Our girls did take advantage. We hit locations really well. It’s hopefully going to be one of our strengths before we’re done.”
The bright spot for Pardeeville came in the second set. After Markesan built its 9-1 lead, the Bulldogs started chipping away, going on a 6-0 run to cut the Markesan lead to 9-7. The run included a kill from junior Hailie Gilbert and an ace from junior Brooke Peterson.
Markesan held off Pardeeville’s initial rally, taking a 17-12 lead on a kill from senior Holley Severson, who led the Hornets in kills with 12. But Pardeeville continued to fight back, pulling to within 17-16 on a kill from senior Aspen Klubertanz and then an ace from senior Lydia Jenatscheck.
Pardeeville again got within a point a 19-18, but was never able to pull even. After a Markesan hitting error made the score 21-19, the Hornets rolled off four straight points, including a pair of kills from Severson to seal the 25-14 victory.
Miller gave credit to his team for being able to withstand Pardeeville’s rally in the second set.
“It’s one of the things we talked about before we started the night,” Miller said. “Just get over that hurdle and understand it’s a long game. It’s to 25, it’s going to ebb and flow, don’t give up the big runs. And for kids that weren’t very experienced, I thought they did a good job of it.”
Heck said her team started to find a flow in the second set, especially with Peterson playing libero and junior Cami Johansen at setter.
“Having Brooke as our libero is going to be our biggest asset and getting it to Cami so she can have different options,” Heck said. “Hitting from the back row is something we’re coming on strong with. Then having Savannah (Manthey) and Hailie (Gilbert) and obviously Aspen (Klubertanz), all our different options up front, that’s going to be our biggest asset.”
Pardeeville took its first lead of the night when it scored the first two points of the third set, and was leading 5-4 when the Hornets took control. Markesan went on a 6-0 run to take a 10-5 lead and never looked back. A pair of aces from Hunter came during the run, which eventually led to Pardeeville’s 25-17 loss in the third set.
And while serving was a key component to Markesan’s victory, Miller also gave credit to senior Kelyn Clark, who finished with 21 assists in her debut as the team’s setter.
“I had a senior really step up for us in Kelyn Clark,” Miller said. “She’s never set for us before. She ran a 5-1 for a lot of the night. We had a couple girls out and she took that role on, did a nice job for us.”
Markesan 25 25 25
Pardeeville 14 19 17
MARKESAN (leaders): Kills — Severson 12. Aces — Hunter 4. Digs — Jahnke 18. Assists — Clark 21. Blocks — Hunter 3.
PARDEEVILLE: Kills — Klubertanz 4. Aces — Gilbert 3. Digs — Johnson 6. Assists — Johansen 7. Blocks — Klubertanz 2.
