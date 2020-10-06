PREP VOLLEYBALL: Mauston avenges early season losses to Reedsburg, Wautoma

The Golden Eagles will look to keep it going when they host Mauston on Tuesday and visit Westfield on Thursday.

"Tomorrow night is another big match for us," Hansen said, noting Mauston opened the season with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-23 loss to Wautoma on Sept. 17. "Wautoma was the first match of the season and our first loss. We look forward to showing Wautoma what we can really do as a team."

Reedsburg (5-3), which claimed a 25-20, 25-22, 25-18 win over Mauston in the first matchup, couldn't finish off the close sets Monday.

"We knew going into the match that Mauston would be a different team from the one we played earlier in the season," Reedsburg coach Sheila Green said. "We knew our game would have to be on and we would have to take advantage of opportunities throughout the match."

The Beavers couldn't take advantage of enough despite 17 kills from Delaney Horkan; 15 kills, three aces and 16 digs from Macie Wieman; 22 assists and two aces from Mahra Wieman; and four blocks from Grace Harsch.