PREP VOLLEYBALL: Mauston avenges early season losses to Reedsburg, Wautoma

A lot can change in two weeks.
The Mauston prep volleyball team showed it's changed plenty since being swept at Reedsburg on Sept. 21. The Golden Eagles turned the tables Monday, winning three close sets to come back for a 18-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-22 home win over Reedsburg.
"Tonight was a big match for us," Mauston head coach Tara Hansen said. "We lost to Reedsburg early in the season and we were thankful for the opportunity tonight to show that we have improved since then.
"Now, the night wasn't perfect. We missed 11 serves and had too many passing errors, but we pushed through."
Monday wasn't the first sign the Golden Eagles are developing after the delayed start to the season. Mauston (6-2) was swept in its first two matches of the year, and has lost just one set since — the opening one Monday.
Reedsburg opened up a 16-8 lead and held on down the stretch to win the opening set, 25-18. But the Golden Eagles were able to get it back together behind Mia Quist's 20-kill, 15-dig night.
"Our outsides were hot tonight," Hansen said. "Both Mia Quist and Anna Kudick worked hard finding the open floor."
Mauston's Emma Incaprero added 35 assists, Matti Wafle had three blocks and Paige Narvis chipped in four aces.
The Golden Eagles will look to keep it going when they host Mauston on Tuesday and visit Westfield on Thursday.
"Tomorrow night is another big match for us," Hansen said, noting Mauston opened the season with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-23 loss to Wautoma on Sept. 17. "Wautoma was the first match of the season and our first loss. We look forward to showing Wautoma what we can really do as a team."
Reedsburg (5-3), which claimed a 25-20, 25-22, 25-18 win over Mauston in the first matchup, couldn't finish off the close sets Monday.
"We knew going into the match that Mauston would be a different team from the one we played earlier in the season," Reedsburg coach Sheila Green said. "We knew our game would have to be on and we would have to take advantage of opportunities throughout the match."
The Beavers couldn't take advantage of enough despite 17 kills from Delaney Horkan; 15 kills, three aces and 16 digs from Macie Wieman; 22 assists and two aces from Mahra Wieman; and four blocks from Grace Harsch.
"Some opportunities definitely slipped by us, as we had a few instances of hesitation and didn't capitalize on situations that were there for us," Green said. "We had to play the catch up game and, as hard as the girls worked to close gaps, we needed to shut down the point runs much sooner. Mauston has a nice team and they kept pressure on throughout the match. We had some unforced errors, at critical times, that we need to clean up moving forward."
Reedsburg will return home for Thursday's match against Sauk Prairie. The Beavers suffered a 25-12, 25-19, 25-13 loss at Sauk Prairie on Sept. 29.
"Mauston has a great saying on the wall of their gymnasium, 'We never lose, we learn,'" Green said. "We will take what we learned from this match and get stronger because of it.
Golden Eagles dominate Green Devils
Before outlasting the Beavers, the Golden Eagles rolled to a 3-0 road sweep over Adams-Friendship in a South Central Conference tilt.
Mauston won each set by double-digits, including lopsided 25-8 second set sandwiched between 25-10 and 25-14 wins. Incaprero had her hands all over the game for the Golden Eagles as the senior setter recorded 28 assists.
Maybe more impressive was Incaprero's 27 service points, including nine of the team's 20 aces. Quist and Kudick led the attack for Mauston with 11 and 10 kills, respectively, while the latter had nine digs and Wafle recorded a block.
Mauston outlasts Wautoma
After avenging its loss to the Beavers, Mauston got another dose of revenge on Tuesday as the Golden Eagles fended off Wautoma in a SCC five-set thriller, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-13.
The win helped avenge another 3-0 sweep suffered earlier in the season, extended the Golden Eagles' winning streak to seven, and put Mauston firmly in the driver's seat in the busy SCC title picture.
Leading the way for the Golden Eagles (5-1 SCC) were Quist and Wafle, who recorded a team-high 12 kills each, while Wafle added four blocks. Brie Eckerman and Anna Kudick each tallied 10 digs, and Paige Navis served up four aces.
Incaprero again shared the love offensively, dishing out 37 assists, while she and Kudick each tallied 13 service points in the win.
"Tonight's game was a total team effort," Hansen wrote in an email to the Star-Times. "So proud of this team and what they have accomplished up until this point. We still have more to do and will take each game as it comes."
Mauston will return to action Thursday with a trip to Westfield as they look to take one step closer to repeating as league champions.
