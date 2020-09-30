PREP VOLLEYBALL: Mauston building momentum with four straight wins

Following a difficult start to the season dropping its first two games, the Mauston prep volleyball team appears to have hit its stride.

After getting swept by Wautoma and Reedsburg, the Golden Eagles have ripped off four straight wins, including four consecutive sweeps, notching a trio of convincing road wins in the past week.

Golden Eagles fend off Chiefs

In a match-up of South Central Conference title contenders, the Golden Eagles improved to .500 with a 3-0 sweep over upstart Wisconsin Dells on Sept. 24 in the Chiefs' brand new gym.

The rival Eagles and Chiefs battled back-and-forth throughout, but in the end, the former did just a little extra. Mauston took the opening two sets, 25-17 and 25-18, before the pair nearly went to extra points before the Eagles finished things off, 25-22.

Senior Matti Wafle and junior Mia Quist each tallied 11 kills to lead the Mauston attack, while Wafle also had a team-leading three blocks. Senior Emma Incaprero had 26 assists and six digs, and sophomore Anna Kudick served 12 points. Seniors Maddy Scully and Paige Navis each had three aces.

Mauston makes easy work of Tomah