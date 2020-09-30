PREP VOLLEYBALL: Mauston building momentum with four straight wins

Following a difficult start to the season dropping its first two games, the Mauston prep volleyball team appears to have hit its stride.
After getting swept by Wautoma and Reedsburg, the Golden Eagles have ripped off four straight wins, including four consecutive sweeps, notching a trio of convincing road wins in the past week.
Golden Eagles fend off Chiefs
In a match-up of South Central Conference title contenders, the Golden Eagles improved to .500 with a 3-0 sweep over upstart Wisconsin Dells on Sept. 24 in the Chiefs' brand new gym.
The rival Eagles and Chiefs battled back-and-forth throughout, but in the end, the former did just a little extra. Mauston took the opening two sets, 25-17 and 25-18, before the pair nearly went to extra points before the Eagles finished things off, 25-22.
Senior Matti Wafle and junior Mia Quist each tallied 11 kills to lead the Mauston attack, while Wafle also had a team-leading three blocks. Senior Emma Incaprero had 26 assists and six digs, and sophomore Anna Kudick served 12 points. Seniors Maddy Scully and Paige Navis each had three aces.
Mauston makes easy work of Tomah
The Golden Eagles continued to build off the rivalry victory, nearly topping Tomah by double-digits in each set during a 3-0 sweep on Monday at Tomah.
Mauston went into cruise control all night, earning convincing wins of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-16 to topple the Timberwolves.
Quist again helped paced the Golden Eagles with 10 kills while the outside hitter added a team-high four blocks. Meanwhile Incaprero did most of hte other heavy lifting with 20 assists, eight digs and 16 service points. Kudick also added eight digs.
Golden Eagles roll past Papermakers
More hot serving helped Mauston on Thursday as it hit the road and torched Nekoosa, 25-17, 25-19, 25-12 in a South Central Conference match in Nekoosa.
Kudick recorded a team-high 20 service points, including six aces, as the Golden Eagles picked up their third straight SCC win to move to 3-1 and keep themselves firmly in the league title race.
Behind Kudick, Wafle led the Mauston attack with 10 kills, while Incaprero had 20 assists and 12 digs. Incaprero and Scully each added a block .
The Golden Eagles (4-2 overall, 3-1) will carry their four-match winning streak into the final game of their four-match road trip at Adams-Friendship on Thursday.
After squaring off with the Green Devils, the Eagles will get an opportunity to avenge their two losses — hosting Reedsburg on Oct. 5 and Wautoma on Oct. 6.
Mauston's season began with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-23 loss at Wautoma on Sept. 17 and a 25-20, 25-22, 25-18 loss at Reedsburg on Sept. 21.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!