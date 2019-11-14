It took a full team effort to put forth one of the most successful seasons in Mauston volleyball history, but sophomore Mia Quist and senior Sam Thrasher were key cogs in the machine all year long.
For their efforts, Quist and Thrasher both landed on the all-conference first team when the South Central released its all-conference teams at the conclusion of the season. This is Thrasher’s second straight appearance on the all-conference first team. Quist was a second-team selection last year as well.
Joining the Mauston duo on this season’s all-conference first team were Wautoma juniors Hattie Bray and Harleigh Eagan, Westfield senior Iris Slotten and Wisconsin Dells junior Brooke Hartley.
Wautoma’s Bray was named the 2019 South Central Conference Player of the Year.
Mauston also had a trio of representatives on the all-conference second team: senior Sam Kobylski and juniors Emma Incaprero and Maddy Scully. Incaprero was a second-team pick last year too.
In addition to those three, Adams-Friendship junior Aneta Gbur and senior Alexia Zoltowski, Wisconsin Dells junior Alanna Wilson and Abigail Flock, Nekoosa senior Emma Seipel and Wautoma senior Mackenzie Thom all earned second-team honors as well.
Mauston posted a perfect 10-0 mark in South Central play to capture the first conference championship in program history. Wautoma was second after finishing 8-2, Wisconsin Dells followed in third at 6-4, Nekoosa took fourth at 4-6, Westfield finished fifth at 2-8 and Adams-Friendship brought up the rear in sixth at 0-10.
Adams-Friendship, Nekoosa, Wautoma, Westfield and Wisconsin Dells all saw their respective seasons come to an end in the regional quarterfinals to open postseason play.
The Golden Eagles drew a No. 1 seed in their Division 2 regional after a stellar regular season. They defeated Rhinelander and La Crosse Logan in the playoffs before seeing their historic campaign come to a close with a loss to Northland Pines in the regional finals.
