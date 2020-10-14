PREP VOLLEYBALL: Mauston sweeps Westfield, Adams-Friendship to stretch winning streak to 9

The Mauston volleyball team wasn't tested on the scoreboard in the past week. The Golden Eagles swept through Westfield and Adams-Friendship to pull one win away from their second straight South Central Conference title.

Mauston 3, Westfield 0

The Golden Eagles overcame some exhaustion to claim a convincing 25-12, 25-18, 25-19 win at Westfield on Oct. 8.

"This week has been emotionally and physically draining on the team," Mauston head coach Tara Hansen said after the win. "Playing three games a week for three weeks straight is catching up with us. The team continues to bond together and look to the team captains for leadership."

The senior leaders came through in Westfield (1-6), as Maddy Scully had 10 kills and eight digs, Emma Incaprero had 25 assists, 15 service points and six aces, and Mati Wafle had two blocks. Junior Mia Quist had six aces among her 10 service points for a Mauston team that won its eighth straight match.

Mauston 3, Adams-Friendship 0

Quist had eight of Mauston's 22 aces in Monday's 25-14, 25-12, 25-16 home win over Adams-Friendship (1-7).