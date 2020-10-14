PREP VOLLEYBALL: Mauston sweeps Westfield, Adams-Friendship to stretch winning streak to 9

The Mauston volleyball team wasn't tested on the scoreboard in the past week. The Golden Eagles swept through Westfield and Adams-Friendship to pull one win away from their second straight South Central Conference title.
Mauston 3, Westfield 0
The Golden Eagles overcame some exhaustion to claim a convincing 25-12, 25-18, 25-19 win at Westfield on Oct. 8.
"This week has been emotionally and physically draining on the team," Mauston head coach Tara Hansen said after the win. "Playing three games a week for three weeks straight is catching up with us. The team continues to bond together and look to the team captains for leadership."
The senior leaders came through in Westfield (1-6), as Maddy Scully had 10 kills and eight digs, Emma Incaprero had 25 assists, 15 service points and six aces, and Mati Wafle had two blocks. Junior Mia Quist had six aces among her 10 service points for a Mauston team that won its eighth straight match.
Mauston 3, Adams-Friendship 0
Quist had eight of Mauston's 22 aces in Monday's 25-14, 25-12, 25-16 home win over Adams-Friendship (1-7).
The Golden Eagles were dominant from the service line in a match that was never in doubt. Incaprero had a match-high 15 service points to go along with her 35 assists, while Quist had eight aces and eight digs, and Wafle had 13 kills and three blocks.
Mauston, which has won nine straight since season-opening losses at Wautoma and Reedsburg, improved to 9-2 overall, including 7-1 in South Central play.
The Golden Eagles will have a share of the South Central title on the line when they host Nekoosa on Thursday. If they get by the Papermakers, they'll get a chance to win the title outright if they beat Wisconsin Dells Monday in a match that was postponed from Oct. 13.
The Golden Eagles swept both Wisconsin Dells (6-2) and Nekoosa (3-5) the first time through the schedule. They have swept eight of their last nine opponents and have played more than three sets just once this season, in a 3-2 win over Wautoma on Oct. 6.
