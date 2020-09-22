PREP VOLLEYBALL: Mauston sweeps Westfield in home opener

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mauston High School volleyball team got in the win column Tuesday, opening their home schedule with a sweep of Westfield.

Mauston, which improved to 1-2 on the season, had no trouble en route to a 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 win.

Wafle and Quist led a balanced attack, finishing with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Wafle, Quist and Scully each had two blocks, while Incaprero added 24 assists and three aces, and Anna Kudick had six digs and 19 service points.

The Golden Eagles, who had opened the season with a 3-0 loss at Wautoma on Sept. 17, will go right back on the road for four straight matches. The first will come Thursday at Wisconsin Dells, a team they beat twice last season.