 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Mauston sweeps Westfield in home opener
0 comments
PREP VOLLEYBALL

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Mauston sweeps Westfield in home opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Anna Kudick

Mauston's Anna Kudick

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

The Mauston High School volleyball team got in the win column Tuesday, opening their home schedule with a sweep of Westfield.

Mauston, which improved to 1-2 on the season, had no trouble en route to a 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 win.

Wafle and Quist led a balanced attack, finishing with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Wafle, Quist and Scully each had two blocks, while Incaprero added 24 assists and three aces, and Anna Kudick had six digs and 19 service points.

The Golden Eagles, who had opened the season with a 3-0 loss at Wautoma on Sept. 17, will go right back on the road for four straight matches. The first will come Thursday at Wisconsin Dells, a team they beat twice last season.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News