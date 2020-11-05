PREP VOLLEYBALL: Mindset shift has state-bound Sauk Prairie focused, confident

The Eagles didn't have much adversity in a regular season that included a seven-match stretch in which they didn't lose a set. They were cruising to the regular-season finish line until learning in mid-October that an assistant coach had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Any time that we get information like that, you fear for the worst; however, I’m confident in what we’ve been doing in our protocols, social distancing and mask wearing that we’d be able to really contact trace it and limit the amount of potential kids and coaches being out," Sauk Prairie athletic director Josh Boyer said. "After that initial, ‘oh, boy,’ it was like, ‘okay, yep, we have good protocols in place, we’ll go through our process, we’ll make sure we’ll identify that and we did."

Winning attitude

The season was briefly on the brink, but the Eagles adopted another new mindset, deciding that their season wouldn't end while two players and a majority of the coaching staff, including Amy Schlimgen, were in a 14-day quarantine.