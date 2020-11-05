PREP VOLLEYBALL: Mindset shift has state-bound Sauk Prairie focused, confident

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Sauk Prairie prep volleyball team takes the court with a different mindset than they did two weeks ago, let alone two years ago.
A series of galvanizing moments and shifts in psyche has the Eagles carrying confidence into their first WIAA state tournament appearance in 11 years.
“I would say our mindset has 100% changed," senior co-captain Kaitlyn Brickl said during Wednesday's practice. "We do these goal sheets at the beginning of the season, and last year to this year (was very different). State was on almost every one of our goal sheets this year, when last year we had, like, ‘let’s just get in the top half of conference.’ Just that winning mindset and drive has really changed and helped our program become so much better.”
The Eagles showed their improvement all season, but Saturday's 26-24, 27-25, 20-25, 25-19 sectional final win over Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran put them over the top with just the second state berth in program history.
“We were just all super excited and kind of in shock after going into the postseason not thinking we were going to get that far, and now obviously being at state is awesome," junior libero Alia Schlimgen said. "We were just super excited that we pulled it out.”
"It was like a dream come true," added Brickl, noting that all she knows of the 2009 state team that lost to Appleton Xavier in the semifinals is that there's a picture in the school.
The fourth-seeded Eagles (23-5) will go for the first state win in program history when they take on No. 1 Sussex Hamilton (16-1) in Saturday's Division 1 semifinal at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School. The winner will take on No. 2 River Falls (12-0) or No. 3 Burlington (17-0) in Saturday night's championship match. After the elation of Saturday, the Eagles have been back in the gym this week getting after it.
“They are very, very focused, which is very cool to see," said Sauk Prairie head coach Amy Schlimgen, who coached Wisconsin Heights to four state tournaments, including winning the Div. 3 title in 2008. “Maybe it’s because they started three weeks late, so maybe the season doesn’t seem as long, but sometimes when the season gets to this point they can have a little fatigue. But no, they’re very focused.”
They'll need that focus against a Hamilton team that has rolled through the postseason, sweeping Pewaukee, Waukesha West and Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels before claiming a 25-18, 25-11, 24-26, 25-21 win over Brookfield Central in the sectional final.
“They are very good," Amy Schlimgen said of the Chargers, who are also at state for the second time in program history — and first time since 1986. "They are the No. 1 team in the state for a reason. They’ve got a lot of weapons. On a good night, can we beat them? Yes. Yes.”
Brickl says that a good night for Sauk Prairie starts with energy, noting it doesn't take long to tell whether or not the Eagles are at their best on any given day.
“Definitely just having energy and intensity," said the defensive specialist who has been on varsity since she was a sophomore. "There have been times when we got off the bus and were really sluggish on the court. But then at Arrowhead or in the Waterloo quad, we just came out focused and every point we celebrate a lot. I think if we can do that, that’ll really set the tone for the match.
“We just have to make sure we have that right kind of focus. Not focusing on, ‘oh my gosh, we’re at state,’ but, ‘we’re at state, let’s win, let’s execute.’”
Year of adversity
The Eagles have been setting that tone for a while. The first year under Amy Schlimgen saw Sauk Prairie go 31-14 in a 2019 season that ended with a five-set loss to McFarland, the eventual state runner-up, in the Div. 2 regional finals. The Eagles, who had losing seasons from 2015-2018, took that as a sign that they could take it a step further in 2020.
“Last year," Amy Schlimgen said of when she knew this team had the ability to reach state. "I’m the eternal optimist, and you could see the kind of talent that we’ve got on this team. I knew if we could just put it all together, we could be a state contender. I’ve been telling them that since the summer. … I’ll bet they started to believe it too in the summer.
“I have a very cohesive team. … I don’t know of any drama going on. I haven’t had to deal with it at all. They just care, they have fun and they have great chemistry.”
Yet, there was a lot more that needed to break their way to reach the last weekend of the season — starting with having any form of a season at all. Every high school in Wisconsin had spring sports taken away by the COVID-19 pandemic, starting a trend of lost opportunities.
“It’s hard to look back and be like, ‘What if?'" said Alia Schlimgen, who missed all last season with a torn ACL, but was a member of a Sauk Prairie girls soccer team that had its eyes on reaching state in 2020. “It’s obviously very sad and I felt really bad for the seniors that it was their last chance to get to state. But I think we came back from it and especially two fall sports getting to state now, it kind of made up for not going last year. … I think getting the opportunity taken away, everybody’s just worked so much harder."
“I was very much hoping that we’d get a chance to play," Brickl added of a summer spent anxiously waiting to get to play her best sport as a senior. "I just knew all the talent our team had, so not being able to execute on that would have been really disappointing.”
In a summer with a lot of talk about how teams would handle their downtime, Sauk Prairie appeared to handle it very well. After a delayed start, the WIAA gave volleyball the go-ahead and the Eagles — one of 339 Wisconsin schools opting to play this fall — hit the ground running with a 3-2 season-opening win over Lakeside Lutheran, a Div. 2 state qualifier, on Sept. 15.
The Eagles didn't have much adversity in a regular season that included a seven-match stretch in which they didn't lose a set. They were cruising to the regular-season finish line until learning in mid-October that an assistant coach had tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Any time that we get information like that, you fear for the worst; however, I’m confident in what we’ve been doing in our protocols, social distancing and mask wearing that we’d be able to really contact trace it and limit the amount of potential kids and coaches being out," Sauk Prairie athletic director Josh Boyer said. "After that initial, ‘oh, boy,’ it was like, ‘okay, yep, we have good protocols in place, we’ll go through our process, we’ll make sure we’ll identify that and we did."
Winning attitude
The season was briefly on the brink, but the Eagles adopted another new mindset, deciding that their season wouldn't end while two players and a majority of the coaching staff, including Amy Schlimgen, were in a 14-day quarantine.
“It definitely opened up my mind to the possibility that this could end at any moment; just take every moment and enjoy it. That was a big eye opener for me," Brickl said, noting that the Eagles' adversity has made them a particularly tight-knit group. “Just everything we’ve had to overcome, especially with coronavirus and not knowing if the season was going to happen, really made us grateful to be in the gym and also just grateful to be with each other. And then when Amy ended up having to sit out, that made us even tighter, because we just knew we had to come together or we were not going to be able to win."
They just had to go about getting those wins in a bit of a different way. Ryan Ruhland, the JV 2 coach, took over the top spot on the bench and the Eagles got to work, opening the playoffs with a sweep of Watertown.
A Div. 1 program for the first time since 2008, the Eagles' path to state featured a bear of a schedule that included Oconomowoc, the 2019 state runner-up, and Hartland Arrowhead, the reigning Div. 1 champions. The Eagles took on the underdog mindset and ran with it, knocking off both of them in four-set wins for a regional title that completely shifted their mindsets to the fact that they could beat anyone in the state.
“The Arrowhead match was really memorable, because I think we just played really well as a team and our atmosphere kind of clicked," Brickl said. "I think that was a big momentum-turner for us.”
“After winning regionals, we kind of knew we could beat anybody else that’s left and we just kind of went into the next two games very confident that we could go to state," Alia Schlimgen added. "We’re all together, we all have the same goal and everybody has the mindset that it’s for the team, especially this year with all the precautions and stuff. Everybody just wants to play and that is keeping everybody together and not wanting to do anything to jeopardize our season.”
The preseason goal became a reality when the full team returned for a pair of four-set sectional wins over Slinger and Fox Valley Lutheran. Now, the Eagles will take on the underdog role once again. They know the exact mentality that's needed to get that done.
“I kind of enjoy it more than being the top seed, because I think it’s easier going into it with the mentality of, ‘We have everything to gain,’" Brickl said. "It’s kind of fun surprising these top-tier teams and being like, ‘Hey, we can play with you too.’”
