Led by 6-foot-4 senior outside hitter Elise Geotzinger, a University of Kentucky recruit, Mount Horeb was too much to handle for the Portage Warriors.
Geotzinger led a powerful Vikings attack with 19 kills, as Mount Horeb picked up a 25-15, 25-13, 25-19 victory over the Warriors in a Badger North Conference match at Portage High School on Thursday night.
Geotzinger was the best hitter in the Mount Horeb lineup, but she was far from the only one. The Vikings featured three other hitters who stand over 6-foot tall, including 6-2 senior Maddy Mason and 6-1 junior Julia Magnuson.
Portage coach Kristin Maass said Mount Horeb’s size was tough to play against, especially since Portage couldn’t come close to matching it, with its tallest player only 5-11.
“It poses lots of challenges, but we did get some nice touches on the block,” Maass said. “Elise has a mammoth swing that actually isn’t all that fast, so our block was almost up and down before she even swung at it. She’s going to play D1 volleyball. She’s a good player.
They kept asking ‘where should I stand, where should I pass?’ I was like, ‘She’s going to get good hits. Just play (defense), it’s OK.’”
Portage had to play from behind right away in the opening set as Mount Horeb built a 10-4 lead. The Warriors clawed back to get within a point at 11-10 on a kill from senior McKena Yelk, who would finish with a team-high eight kills for Portage.
Portage never was able to pull even though, as Mount Horeb used a 12-3 run to roll to a 25-15 victory.
The second set featured more of the same, as Portage once again never led. The Warriors did briefly tie the set at 3, and were within a point at 8-7 on a kill from junior Genna Garrigan, but Mount Horeb started to pull away from there, rolling to a 25-13 win.
Portage saved its best for the last set, but not until Mount Horeb jumped out to a 14-4 lead. Facing a huge hole, Portage made its move, eventually getting to within 21-18 following kill from senior Gabrielle Garrigan. Portage would get no closer the rest of the way, though, as a kill from Magnuson and then a block from Geotzinger followed to make it 23-18, which set the Vikings up to eventually earn the sweep with a 25-19 third-set victory.
Portage’s third-set run was the result of a few tweaks to the lineup.
“We switched the rotation a little bit. We switched the Garrigans around, having them see a little bit different,” Maass said. “We got (Gabreille Garrigan) into a spot where she could maybe get a few more touches, and put Genna in a spot where there was a smaller block, so she got some good swings off that.”
And while Portage was able to score some points to make things interesting in the third set, Mount Horeb’s size and power made it too hard to sustain the run long enough to threaten down the stretch.
Maass said Portage tried to predict were Mount Horeb’s hitters were trying to place the ball, but it was a strategy that backfired.
“We kind of play it the same until we find out what their tendencies are,” Maass said. “We were trying to be ahead of where we thought they were going to go. … But they’re so talented, they can pretty much just go where you’re not.”
Portage fell to 0-6 in the Badger North Conference with the loss, but Maass isn’t discouraged with her team’s record.
“Every day that we come, and every match, that’s their goal, to just keep coming and improving,” Maass said. “The wins, we’re hoping for those too, but they continue to focus on improving every day and working really hard.”
Mount Horeb 25 25 25
Portage 15 13 19
MOUNT HOREB (leaders) – Kills: Goetzinger 19. Blocks: Fox 2. Aces: Goetzinger 3. Assists: E. Weier 17. Digs: Steinhauer 17.
PORTAGE – Kills: Yelk 8, Ge. Garrigan 4. Blocks: Yelk 2, Belleau 1, Kreuziger 1. Aces: Leeland, Yelk, Ge. Garrigan 1. Assists: Belleau 11, Leeland 5. Digs: Ge. Garrigan 8, Belleau and Schmelzer 7.
