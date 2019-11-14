Necedah senior Miah Hansen and Royall junior Emma Gruen ended their high school volleyball seasons in a familiar place: the all-conference team.
Both Hansen and Gruen were named to the all-conference first team when the Scenic Bluffs all-conference teams were released at the conclusion of the season. This marks the second consecutive year that both players garnered first-team honors.
In 2017, when Hansen was a sophomore and Gruen was a freshman, Hansen was named to the all-conference second team and Gruen was an all-conference honorable mention.
Other members of this year’s all-conference first team were Cashton junior Adelynn Hyatt, Cashton senior Hailey Huntzicker and Hillsboro seniors Molly Crandall, Abigail Nemec and Sierra Johnson. Crandall was named the 2019 Scenic Bluffs Conference Player of the Year.
Necedah senior Kyra Saylor, Royall senior Savannah DeWitt, Royall junior Cheyenne Harris and Wonewoc-Center junior Kailey Ertel all earned spots on the all-conference second team. Saylor and Ertel were both second-team picks last year as well. DeWitt was an honorable mention in both 2017 and 2018 while Harris was an honorable mention last year.
Other second-team honorees were Bangor senior Karsen Kershner, Cashton senior Katelyn Schmitz and Hillsboro sophomore Malia Liska.
This season’s all-conference honorable mentions were Necedah’s Hannah Horak and Marysta Saylor, New Lisbon’s Mya Delgado and Amelia Retzlaff, Royall’s Veronica Mertins and Molly Crneckiy, Wonewoc-Center’s Shelby Justman and Riley Nielsen, Bangor’s Madisyn Herman and Meg Miedema, Brookwood’s Alyssa Ottum and Madelyn Wang, Cashton’s Braylee Hyatt and Rachel Klinkner and Hillsboro’s Grace Holthe and Toni Mitchell.
Hillsboro took home the conference title after a perfect 14-0 mark in Scenic Bluffs play during which the Tigers didn’t drop a single set. They made it all the way to the Division 4 state semifinals before bowing out to Burlington Catholic Central.
Royall came in second in the conference standings with an 11-3 mark in Scenic Bluffs play. Cashton was third at 10-4, Bangor and Necedah both went 7-7 to tie for fourth, Wonewoc-Center took sixth at 4-10, Brookwood followed in seventh at 2-12 and New Lisbon finished 1-13 to take eighth.
