PREP VOLLEYBALL: Pardeeville opens season with win over Montello

PARDEEVILLE -- The Pardeeville prep volleyball team got its season off to a successful start, beating Montello 25-12, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20 in a Trailways West Conference match at Pardeeville High School on Tuesday night.

The opening set was all Bulldogs, as they jumped out to leads of 6-1, 9-2 and 15-4. Montello tried to close the gap, cutting Pardeeville’s lead to 20-9 on a kill from junior Amaya Fluker, but the Bulldogs answered with a kill from junior Annie Achterberg and then two straight kills from junior Savannah Manthey to take a 23-10 lead.

Pardeeville would get the final two points of the set on a Montello net violation and then a Montello service error.

The second set was back-and-forth before the Hilltoppers took a 19-17 lead on an ace by junior Nellie Kendall, but Pardeeville responded with three straight points. Two of those points came on a kill and then an ace, both by senior Hailie Gilbert.

Pardeeville started to pull away late, with an ace by senior Brooke Peterson making it 22-20. A Montello communication error led to a ball falling to the floor, giving Pardeeville a 24-21 lead before a hitting error by the Hilltoppers gave the Bulldogs to the final point of their second-set victory.