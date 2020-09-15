PREP VOLLEYBALL: Pardeeville opens season with win over Montello

PARDEEVILLE -- The Pardeeville prep volleyball team got its season off to a successful start, beating Montello 25-12, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20 in a Trailways West Conference match at Pardeeville High School on Tuesday night.
The opening set was all Bulldogs, as they jumped out to leads of 6-1, 9-2 and 15-4. Montello tried to close the gap, cutting Pardeeville’s lead to 20-9 on a kill from junior Amaya Fluker, but the Bulldogs answered with a kill from junior Annie Achterberg and then two straight kills from junior Savannah Manthey to take a 23-10 lead.
Pardeeville would get the final two points of the set on a Montello net violation and then a Montello service error.
The second set was back-and-forth before the Hilltoppers took a 19-17 lead on an ace by junior Nellie Kendall, but Pardeeville responded with three straight points. Two of those points came on a kill and then an ace, both by senior Hailie Gilbert.
Pardeeville started to pull away late, with an ace by senior Brooke Peterson making it 22-20. A Montello communication error led to a ball falling to the floor, giving Pardeeville a 24-21 lead before a hitting error by the Hilltoppers gave the Bulldogs to the final point of their second-set victory.
In the third set, Montello was able to finish off the Bulldogs this time, taking a 25-22 victory, forcing a fourth set. In the fourth set, Pardeeville got back to its winning ways with a 25-20 victory that gave the Bulldogs their first victory of the season.
Pardeeville was led in kills by Manthey with 12, while Peterson finished with 24 assists. Peterson and Gilbert tied for the team lead in aces with three, while Achterberg had a pair of blocks.
Next up for Pardeeville is a home match with Oshkosh Lourdes on Monday. Montello will look for its first win when it returns to action on Thursday, Sept. 24, at home against Fall River.
PARDEEVILLE 3, MONTELLO 1
Montello*12*21*25*20
Pardeeville*25*25*22*25
PARDEEVILLE (leaders) — Kills: Manthey 12, Gilbert 5; Assists: Peterson 24, Johansen 2; Aces: Peterson 3, Gilbert 3; Blocks: Achterberg 2.
