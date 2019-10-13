The Portage prep volleyball team finished in seventh place at the eight-team Badger North Conference Tournament, held in Sauk Prairie on Saturday.
The Warriors opened the day by going winless in pool play, but finished on a high note with a 17-25, 25-21, 15-13 win over Baraboo in the seventh-place match.
In the win over Baraboo, senior McKena Yelk had a team-high nine kills to go along with a pair of blocks, while junior Emma Kreuziger had five kills and a block, and junior Genna Garrigan had five kills and 14 digs. Senior Abby Leeland led Portage in assists with 13, while senior Katelyn Belleau had 12 assists.
Top-seeded and eventual tournament champion Waunakee opened the day with a 25-16, 25-17 win over Portage. In the loss, senior Gabrielle Garrigan and Yelk each had four kills.
In Portage’s second match of pool play, it gave Mount Horeb all it could handle, but the Vikings held on for a 28-26, 25-23 win over the Warriors. Yelk again led Portage in kills with eight in the loss to Mount Horeb. Kreuziger and Yelk both had two blocks, while Belleau had 12 assists.
Portage finished pool play with a 25-15, 25-21 loss to Reedsburg. Against the Beavers, the sister duo of Gabrielle and Genna Garrigan each had nine digs, while Yelk led in kills with seven and blocks with two.
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Conference tournament place — 1, Waunakee; 2, Mt. Horeb; 3, DeForest; 4, Beaver Dam; 5, Sauk Prairie; 6, Reedsburg; 7, Portage; 8, Baraboo.
Conference dual-meet records — Waunakee 7-0; Beaver Dam 5-2; DeForest 5-2; Mt. Horeb 4-3; Reedsburg 4-3; Sauk Prairie 2-5; Baraboo 1-6; Portage 0-7.
Final conference standings — Waunakee 14 points; DeForest 10; Mt. Horeb 10; Beaver Dam 9; Reedsburg 6; Sauk Prairie 5; Baraboo 1; Portage 1.
Championship — Waunakee def. Mt. Horeb, 21-25, 25-18, 15-8.
Third place — DeForest def. Beaver Dam, 22-25, 25-21, 15-12.
You have free articles remaining.
Fifth place: Sauk Prairie def. Reedsburg, 25-22, 18-25, 15-2.
Seventh place: Portage def. Baraboo, 17-25, 25-21, 15-13.
Semifinals: Waunakee def. Beaver Dam, 25-15, 25-22; Mt. Horeb def. DeForest, 26-24, 25-16.
Pool A — Waunakee 3-0; Mt. Horeb 2-1; Reedsburg 1-2; Portage 0-3.
Waunakee: Def. Portage, 25-16, 17-15; def. Mt. Horeb, 26-24, 25-8; def. Reedsburg, 25-15, 25-14.
Mt. Horeb: Def. Portage, 28-26, 25-23; def. Reedsburg, 23-25, 25-14, 15-2.
Reedsburg: Def. Portage, 25-15, 25-21.
Pool B — DeForest 3-0; Beaver Dam 2-1; Sauk Prairie 1-2; Baraboo 0-3.
DeForest: Def. Sauk Prairie, 25-23, 25-20; def. Baraboo, 25-17, 25-14; def. Beaver Dam, 25-20, 21-25, 23-21.
Beaver Dam: Def. Sauk Prairie, 25-14, 23-25, 15-7; def. Baraboo, 27-25, 25-12.
Sauk Prairie: Def. Baraboo, 25-17, 25-21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)