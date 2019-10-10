BEAVER DAM — When the Beaver Dam girls volleyball team needed to bear down Thursday night against Portage, it did.
Which was a testament to both teams, really, because even though the Warriors came in winless in Badger North Play, they made sure the Golden Beavers had to earn their 25-18, 25-17, 25-21 victory.
“To their credit,” Beaver Dam coach Doug Pickarts said of the Warriors, “they kept playing.
“I just think the difference was, when we needed a kill we have kids who could get them for us. That’s one thing (Portage) struggles with — they find that kid who can put the ball away consistently, and we have three or four kids who can do that. So I thought that was the difference in the game.”
Beaver Dam was led in kills by Summer Salettel, Sydney Hockey and Haley Allen, with eight apiece.
Portage, meantime, was led by Emma Kreuziger and McKena Yelk, who had seven and six kills, respectively.
But it was Beaver Dam defensive specialist Kendall Wietzke who finished things off in the first set, getting back-to-back aces for the last two points of the set to put her team in the driver’s seat.
Earlier in the set, Emily Schliesman’s ace followed by a kill from Hocker provided for the last two points in a 7-1 run that gave the Golden Beavers a 13-5 lead — a cushion that would never dwindle to less than three points.
And winning that set gave the Golden Beavers the momentum necessary to surge to a 7-0 lead to begin the second set — a run that began with a kill by Salettel followed by an ace from Jessica Dray and was capped off with a kill by Allen.
Portage, though, didn’t fold. The Warriors gathered themselves and kept things close the rest of the set, ultimately seeing their rally bid end when a kill by Hocker when it was 21-16 sparked a 4-1 run to end things.
Not folding has been a point of emphasis for the Warriors this year — and on Thursday, all that attention paid to weathering adversity paid off.
Portage didn’t win any of the three sets, but 7-0 to open the second set was the biggest run Beaver Dam could muster against a Warriors team that's on the opposite end of the conference standings as the Golden Beavers.
Portage had a run of its own during the third set to put Beaver Dam’s sweep in jeopardy.
Trailing 9-8, the Warriors ripped off a 7-1 run to go in front 15-10 — a run that worried Pickarts and pleased Portage coach Kristin Maass.
“They were being aggressive and we were really working on covering and keeping the ball up, so those were some things that played into (our success) in that third set in particular,” Maass said. “We really have been working this year on trying to eliminate the runs, or shortening the runs. And we did talk about in our huddle at the end (of the game) that we did really work at eliminating the runs tonight, which I also think played to our advantage — not letting them get up by too many at one time.
“Things that we keep focusing on are starting to show.”
Portage’s 7-1 run that third set forced Pickarts to call his only timeout of the contest.
And Beaver Dam answered with its own 7-1 run to go back in front 17-16.
Portage did tie the contest at 17-all and 18-all, but then the Golden Beavers pulled away and won it when Hocker’s ace made it 24-21 and a Warriors’ hitting error ended things.
“I don’t think (our girls) ever felt they were going to lose this match, or lose a set. But I know how volleyball goes — sometimes you get in a rut and you can’t get out of it — and I didn’t want to give them a chance to win one and get some momentum.
“I’ve seen that happen, so credit to our kids, when they needed to step up they did.”
