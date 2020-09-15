PREP VOLLEYBALL: Portage hopes depth leads to more wins this season

Maass is counting on Emma Colling to contribute in the back row, while Brynn Mancillas will also play back there, but is currently learning the new position after playing primarily as a setter last year.

Maass recognizes it will be hard to get everyone a ton of playing time with 14 players on the varsity roster, but cutting the roster down to a more manageable number wasn’t something she wanted to do in order to maintain the depth going into the season.

“There wasn’t anybody that stood out that really didn’t fit with the team, and everybody really brought something to the table and pushes each other to do their best,” Maass said.

Portage is coming off a season that saw it finish 0-7 in Badger North Conference play, but there was some positive signs late in the season, including a 17-25, 25-21, 15-13 victory over Baraboo at the Badger Conference Tournament and a 25-10, 25-22, 25-19 victory over Oregon in the final match of the regular season.

The Warriors did finish 13-23 overall on the season last year, including a perfect 4-0 day with victories over Ripon, Horicon, Heritage Christian and Princeton/Green Lake at the Portage Invite in early October.