PREP VOLLEYBALL: Poynette's run ends with sectional loss to top-seeded Laconia

Yelk finished with a match-high 12 kills to go along with an ace. Emma Romack paced the Pumas with 11 assists, while Megan Reddeman and Hadley Walters each had two blocks, and Olivia Radewan had 23 digs.

Katy Radavich and Mahone finished with 11 and 10 kills, respectively, for Laconia, which also got 35 digs from Lexy Smit.

The Pumas had been seeking their first-ever state berth. They fell two wins short, but they hit a number of other milestones during the alternate fall season created by the WIAA for the teams that didn't participate last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pumas will walk away from the 2020-21 school year with their first regional title in at least two decades, a share of their first Capitol Conference title since 1983, and their second regular season with a .500 record or better in the past decade. The third-seeded Pumas reached sectionals by upsetting Wisconsin Heights and Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose on Saturday.