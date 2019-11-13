In a successful overall season for the Reedsburg Beavers, Kaitlyn Zunker was a central piece.
For her efforts, Zunker was named to the Badger North all-conference first team as a middle hitter to cap off the senior season of a stellar career. Previously, Zunker was named to the all-conference second team as a junior in 2018.
Reedsburg sophomore Macie Wieman was named an all-conference honorable mention for the second consecutive year.
Joining Zunker on the all-conference first team this season was a group of all seniors: Waunakee outside hitter Milla Malik and setter Sam Miller, Mount Horeb outside hitter Elisa Goetzinger and right-side hitter/setter Maddy Mason, DeForest middle hitter Kaycee Meiners and Beaver Dam middle hitter Summer Salettel.
Malik and Goetzinger were each unanimous selections, with Malik being named the 2019 Badger North Conference Player of the Year.
You have free articles remaining.
The all-conference second team consisted of Baraboo sophomore outside hitter/middle hitter McKenzie Gruner, Beaver Dam junior outside hitter Haley Allen, DeForest senior setter Leah Doucette, Sauk Prairie senior libero Ainsely Apel, Sauk Prairie junior setter/outside hitter Olivia Breunig, Sauk Prairie sophomore outside hitter Aida Shadewald and Waunakee senior outside hitter Jocelyn Meinholz.
Joining Wieman among the honorable mentions were Beaver Dam junior Emily Schliesman, DeForest senior Emily Bonoanno, DeForest junior Natalie Compe, Mount Horeb junior Emily Steinhauer, Portage senior McKena Yelk, Waunakee junior Chloe Larsen and Waunakee senior Hayley Krysinski.
Waunakee posted a perfect 7-0 record in Badger North play to take home the conference crown. Beaver Dam and DeForest tied for second at 5-2, Reedsburg and Mount Horeb each went 4-3 to tie for fourth, Sauk Prairie was sixth at 2-5, Baraboo went 1-6 to come in seventh and Portage took eighth at 0-7.
In the playoffs, Portage and Baraboo were both eliminated in the first round. Reedsburg, Beaver Dam, Mount Horeb and Sauk Prairie each lost in the regional finals. DeForest fell to Waunakee in the sectional semifinals, while Waunakee dropped a five-set match to Sun Prairie in the sectional finals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)