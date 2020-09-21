PREP VOLLEYBALL: Reedsburg shows closing ability in sweep of Mauston

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

REEDSBURG — The Reedsburg prep volleyball team had every answer it needed Monday night.

The Beavers fought off a number of ties and deficits, closing each set strong to pull out a 25-20, 25-22, 25-18 home win over Mauston.

“That’s probably one of the qualities of this team,” Reedsburg head coach Sheila Green said of the Beavers’ ability to succeed in tense settings. “They’ve been in some situations in previous matches where they would get down a few points, but it just seems that they stay pretty steady — both mentally and together out there. They pull each other up and just get themselves ready for the next point. We’ve seen that a few times through our first three matches.”

The Beavers held on to a slim lead for a majority of the first set. They built some breathing room when Grace Harsch and McKenna Oetzman teamed up for a block before Mahra Wieman and Delaney Horkan had back-to-back kills to open up a 14-10 lead.

Mauston didn’t let the lead swell, staying within striking distance until a Maddy Scully ace cut the deficit to 22-20 and forced a Reedsburg timeout. The pause worked, as the Beavers closed the set with three straight points that were capped by a Horkan kill.