PREP VOLLEYBALL: Reedsburg shows closing ability in sweep of Mauston

REEDSBURG — The Reedsburg prep volleyball team had every answer it needed Monday night.
The Beavers fought off a number of ties and deficits, closing each set strong to pull out a 25-20, 25-22, 25-18 home win over Mauston.
“That’s probably one of the qualities of this team,” Reedsburg head coach Sheila Green said of the Beavers’ ability to succeed in tense settings. “They’ve been in some situations in previous matches where they would get down a few points, but it just seems that they stay pretty steady — both mentally and together out there. They pull each other up and just get themselves ready for the next point. We’ve seen that a few times through our first three matches.”
The Beavers held on to a slim lead for a majority of the first set. They built some breathing room when Grace Harsch and McKenna Oetzman teamed up for a block before Mahra Wieman and Delaney Horkan had back-to-back kills to open up a 14-10 lead.
Mauston didn’t let the lead swell, staying within striking distance until a Maddy Scully ace cut the deficit to 22-20 and forced a Reedsburg timeout. The pause worked, as the Beavers closed the set with three straight points that were capped by a Horkan kill.
“We played OK,” Green said, noting it took some time to get in the flow of things Monday. “I don’t know that it was the best of our three matches, coming off of a weekend without a day to work on serving or serve-receive. Having not touched a ball since Friday, it makes a difference and takes a little while to get into sync.”
The Golden Eagles came out strong in the second set, including taking an 8-7 lead on a block from Matti Wafle. The teams traded points in the middle of the set. Mauston’s Brie Eckerman and Emma Incaprero had a kill and an ace, respectively, on back-to-back points to give the Golden Eagles a 15-14 advantage.
The last tie of the set came at 20-20, which Mauston forced with a kill by Mia Quist and a block by Incaprero and Scully. Reedsburg led the rest of the way, capping off the set with a Macie Wieman kill and a Horkan ace to claim a 25-22 win.
“Mauston has some very nice hitters over there,” Green said. “They’ve got some very nice things going on on the court. We just responded when we needed to and worked our way out of a couple deficits that could have been worse, but they stayed steady and they stayed strong.”
The Beavers pulled away a little earlier in set three, taking the lead for good when a Harsch kill gave them a 14-13 advantage. Mauston called a timeout facing a 17-14 deficit, but Harsch came out of the break with a pair of aces to extend the lead to 20-14.
Horkan ended it again, notching a kill for the final point of the night and a 25-18 win.
Macie Wieman had a big match, leading the Beavers with 15 kills and 16 digs. Mahra Wieman, who is back at setter after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury, had a team-high 14 assists while tying McKenzie Bestor for the team lead in blocks (1). Harsch finished with a match-high three aces.
“They’re all doing just fine,” Green said. “As long as they continue to grow, improve and get stronger throughout the season and just don’t settle, we’re looking good.”
Quist paced the Golden Eagles with 10 kills, while Wafle had five blocks, and Incaprero had 22 assists, 12 digs and an ace.
Reedsburg, which will host Madison Edgewood on Tuesday, is still relishing being back on the court after the season’s start was delayed by COVID-19.
“They were all ready to play,” Green said of her team’s mindset when practice resumed two weeks ago. “They were extremely excited to get back on the court when it came time for Sept. 7 to roll around and we could actually get things going. They were ready and they work hard every day. They’re a very scrappy team and don’t give up anything out there. That’s certainly an advantage for them. We’ve got some steady players, and we’ve got some experience coming back in all areas. That’s certainly going to help us out in the long run.”
Mauston 20 22 18
Reedsburg 25 25 25
MAUSTON (leaders): Kills — Quist 10. Blocks — Wafle 5. Digs — Incaprero 12. Aces — Incaprero, B. Eckerman, Kudick 1. Assists — Incaprero 22.
REEDSBURG: Kills — Mac. Wieman 15. Blocks — Bestor, Mah. Wieman 1. Digs — Mac. Wieman 16. Aces — Harsch 3. Assists — Mah. Wieman 14.
