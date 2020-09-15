PREP VOLLEYBALL: Rio sweeps Princeton/Green Lake in opener

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rio volleyball squad looked impressive in its season opener, rolling to a 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 victory over Princeton/Green Lake on Tuesday night in Rio.

Senior Adeline Hutzler led the Vikings with 23 digs, while also finishing tied for the team lead in kills with six. Rio’s attack came from multiple sources, as senior Courtney Quist, sophomore Emily Loging and freshman Anna Benisch also had six kills for the Vikings.

Rio had to rally from a four-point hole late in the first set, but used a couple of ace serves to get back on track and rally for the victory.

Rio coach JC Madorin said his team’s second set “was our smoothest and we got strong play from freshman Anna Benisch out of the middle. She had a fantastic night.”

Loging and Vivian Hoene both finished with a five aces, while Hoene also had 22 assists to get the Rio offense rolling.

Princeton/Green Lake*23*18*20

Rio*25*25*25

RIO (leaders): Kills — Hutzler 6, Quist 6, Loging 6, Benisch 6. Aces — Loging 5, Hoene 5, Hutzler 3. Assists — Hoene 22. Digs — Hutzler 23, Staveness 12, Quist 9.