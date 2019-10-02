Over the past week, the Mauston Golden Eagles have notched another pair of conference victories as they continue their march toward a South Central Conference crown. Elsewhere, Royall suffered its first conference loss of the season but responded strongly with a stellar showing at the Westfield Invite and a win over Bangor.
Mauston Golden Eagles 3, Adams-Friendship Green Devils 0
The Golden Eagles kept the ball rolling with a clean sweep of the Green Devils 25-14, 25-20, 25-18 Tuesday, October 1 in Mauston.
Stat leaders for the Golden Eagles included Mia Quist with 10 digs and nine kills, Emma Incaprero with 15 assists, Sam Kobylski with 10 assists and three aces, Sam Thrasher with 17 digs and Matti Wafle with seven kills and five blocks.
The win improved Mauston to 22-5 overall and 7-0 in SCC play this season. Its next match is a road matchup with Wisconsin Dells Thursday, October 3 at 5:30 p.m. A win there clinches at least a share of the conference title for the Golden Eagles.
Royall Panthers 3, Bangor Cardinals 1
Following its first conference loss of the season, Royall rebounded with a four-set win over Bangor 25-16, 25-10, 11-25, 25-21 Tuesday, October 1 in Elroy.
Emma Gruen had 13 digs and 12 kills and Katelyn Klipstein recorded four aces for the Panthers. The win improved them to 19-5 overall on the year and 7-1 in Scenic Bluffs play. They next face New Lisbon Thursday, October 3 at 6 p.m. in Elroy.
Brookwood Falcons 3, Wonewoc-Center Wolves 2
It came down all the way to a tight fifth set, but ultimately Wonewoc-Center fell just short against Brookwood. The Falcons outlasted the Wolves 20-25, 25-13, 23-25, 26-24, 15-12 Tuesday, October 1 in Wonewoc.
The loss was the Wolves’ second consecutive five-set defeat. For Wonewoc-Center, Riley Nielsen had 14 kills, Kailey Ertel had 10 kills and seven blocks and Shelby Justman notched 19 assists and three aces. Wonewoc-Center next faces Hillsboro Thursday, October 3 at 6 p.m. in Hillsboro.
Cashton Eagles 3, Necedah Cardinals 0
Coming off a five-set win over Wonewoc-Center, Necedah couldn’t string together a second straight victory.
Cashton swept away the Cardinals 28-26, 25-9, 25-19 Tuesday, October 1 in Necedah. The Cardinals will look to regroup when they hit the road to face Brookwood Thursday, October 3 at 7 p.m. in Ontario.
Royall goes 3-1 at Westfield Invite
The Panthers continued their strong tournament showings this year by posting a 3-1 record at the Westfield Invitational Saturday, September 28.
Royall won its first two matches of the day with relative ease, defeating Barneveld 25-12, 25-12 and Marshall 25-22, 25-19. After dropping the first set, the Panthers needed to go the distance to beat Wrightstown 19-25, 25-19, 17-15. In their final match of the afternoon, Sauk Prairie bested Royall 25-18, 25-23.
Mauston Golden Eagles 3, Wautoma Hornets 1
The Golden Eagles dropped their first set of the conference season but still took care of business by defeating the Hornets 25-17, 25-16, 22-25, 25-17 Thursday, September 26 in Mauston to improve to 6-0 in SCC play.
Mia Quist had 14 kills and 15 digs, Sam Thrasher recorded 18 digs, Emma Incaprero notched 21 assists, Anna Kudick tallied five digs and Matti Wafle finished with five blocks.
Necedah Cardinals 3, Wonewoc-Center Wolves 2
The second meeting of the season between Necedah and Wonewoc-Center was much closer than the first, but the result was ultimately the same: a Cardinals victory.
The Cardinals outlasted the Wolves 25-13, 21-25, 18-25, 25-20, 15-9 Thursday, September 26 in Necedah. In the first match between these two teams in Wonewoc earlier in September, Necedah won in three tight sets 25-22, 25-23, 25-22.
Hillsboro Tigers 3, Royall Panthers 0
Royall’s quest for a conference title hit its first speed bump of the season with a three-set loss to Hillsboro.
The Tigers declawed the Panthers in a straight-set victory 25-23, 25-17, 25-17 Thursday, September 26 in Hillsboro. These two teams meet again Thursday, October 17 in Elroy in a game that could have major consequences in the Scenic Bluffs title race.
Cashton Eagles 3, New Lisbon Rockets 1
The Rockets got off to a hot start by winning the first set, but ultimately fell in four sets to the Eagles.
Cashton bounced back after the early setback to defeat the Rockets 25-27, 25-18, 25-10, 25-21. The loss came on the heels of New Lisbon’s first conference win of 2019, a 26-24, 25-20, 25-16 straight-set victory over Brookwood earlier in the week.
