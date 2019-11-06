HILLSBORO — Through one set, it looked like the Royall Panthers might have the ingredients to pull off an upset. But ultimately it was not to be.
After dropping the first set of the match, the top-seeded Tigers rallied to win the next three and beat No. 2 seed Royall 23-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-22 in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal match Thursday, October 31 in Hillsboro.
In their first two meetings, the Panthers failed to win a single set against the Scenic Bluffs champion Tigers. They were quick to fix that Halloween night.
Royall stormed out of the gates to an early lead in the first set before Hillsboro started to chip away at the deficit. After the Tigers staved off one set point to bring it to 24-23, Royall head coach Craig Baeseman called a timeout to try and help his team regain their composure. It worked, as the Panthers won the next point to take the opening set 25-23.
However, Hillsboro regrouped in a big way. The Tigers controlled each of the subsequent three sets on their way to a four-set victory to advance to the sectional finals.
“I thought we played hard. We came out with a lot of aggression and we did what we wanted to do,” Baeseman said. “I think we caught (Hillsboro) off guard a little bit, but you can tell that they’re a really solid team and we can’t give them free balls. When we did, they took advantage of it.”
There is an old adage/cliché in the world of sports about it being difficult to beat the same team three times in one season. Despite some spooky early struggles on Halloween, the Tigers were quick to squash hopes of a Royall upset bid after dropping that first set.
“I saw them coming out firing against us and after they took that first set, I knew it was going to be a long night,” said Hillsboro head coach Mark Sullivan. “It brought our level up by playing (Royall) because they played an exceptional match and they’re exceptionally coached. By having that type of competition, it makes us better.
“It’s extremely tough to beat the same opponent three times, especially when it’s them. It’s been them and us in a lot of tight matches over the years in the playoffs.”
You have free articles remaining.
The loss ended another solid season for a senior-laden Royall squad. The Panthers will lose seven seniors to graduation this spring: Kaylin Gruen, Katelyn Klipstein, Savannah DeWitt, Veronica Mertins, Abby Brandau, Ally Friedl and Rachel Waterman.
“They were good. I get choked up thinking about them,” an emotional Baeseman said of his departing seniors. “A lot of them have been with us for four years. They mean a lot. They’ve been with us for a long time and they’re going to be really missed.”
Baeseman also acknowledged that he wished to see Hillsboro keep its season rolling right along to state.
“It was a great season and we hope to see Hillsboro down at state,” he said. “I think they’ve got the team to do it and if it couldn’t be us I’m glad it’s them.”
Baeseman got his wish, as the Tigers defeated fellow No. 1 seed Iowa-Grant 25-12, 25-23, 19-25, 25-11 Saturday to punch their ticket to state.
This is Hillsboro’s eighth state appearance overall and third under Sullivan, who is in his ninth year as head coach and guided the Tigers to state it each of his first two seasons in 2011 and 2012.
Sullivan also spent 11 years as an assistant on predecessor Rob Schroeder’s staff. Under Schroeder, Hillsboro made it to state five straight seasons from 2003 to 2007.
The Tigers’ quest for their first state title continues when they face Burlington Catholic Central in the Division 4 state semifinals Friday, November 8 at 9 a.m. at the Resch Center in Green Bay. The winner moves on face either Clear Lake or Newman Catholic in the state championship match Saturday, November 9 at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)