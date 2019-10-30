Two Juneau County teams entered the regional finals with their seasons still alive. Only Royall is now left standing.
The Panthers swept conference rival Bangor in straight sets to set up a clash with Hillsboro in the sectional semifinals. Earlier in the week, in the regional semifinals, Hillsboro dropped its first set of the season against a Scenic Bluffs team but rebounded to top Wonewoc-Center in four sets.
Meanwhile, Mauston fell in three sets to Northland Pines to end one of the best seasons in program history.
Royall 3, Bangor 0
Throughout the season, Royall has occasionally dealt with lapses in play during the course of matches. There was no such trouble against Bangor.
The second-seeded Panthers swept the third-seeded Cardinals 25-21, 25-19, 25-17 in a WIAA Division 4 regional final matchup Saturday, October 26 at Royall High School in Elroy. This marked the sixth straight year that Royall made the regional finals and is the program’s fourth regional title during that span.
For Royall, Emma Gruen finished with 11 kills and 16 digs, Savannah DeWitt had three aces and 21 digs, Molly Crneckiy added 27 assists and Veronica Martins came up with five blocks.
The Panthers had previously won both regular-season matchups against Bangor. The last postseason meeting between the two came in 2017, when the Cardinals outlasted Royall in a five-set classic in the sectional semifinals.
This time around, Royall draws top-seeded Hillsboro at sectionals in a Halloween night showdown.
The Tigers not only went unbeaten in Scenic Bluffs play during the regular season — they didn’t drop a single set on their way to a conference title. Hillsboro swept Royall in both their meetings this year: 25-23, 25-17, 25-17 in Hillsboro in September and 27-25, 26-24, 25-18 earlier this month in Elroy.
The two teams square off in a Division 4 sectional semifinal match Thursday, October 31 at 7 p.m. in Hillsboro.
Northland Pines 3, Mauston 0
A season to remember for the Mauston Golden Eagles came to an end in the regional finals.
No. 3 seed Northland Pines, a school in the city of Eagle River in northeastern Wisconsin, swept past the second-seeded Golden Eagles 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 in a WIAA Division 2 regional final match Saturday, October 26 in Mauston.
For Mauston, Mia Quist tallied six kills, 11 digs and a block, Matti Wafle had six kills and three blocks, Emma Incaprero notched 10 assists and two aces, Anna Kudick scored seven kills, Sam Thrasher added 16 digs, Sam Kobylski finished with nine assists and Paige Navis recorded a block.
The loss spelled the end of a history-making season for the Golden Eagles. They finished 27-5 overall and 10-0 in South Central play to win their first-ever conference title in volleyball.
Saturday night marked the final match for five Mauston seniors: Sam Kobylski, Anah June, Anna McClintock, Marina Orlowski, and Sam Thrasher.
“These five play with tremendous heart and leadership skills,” said Mauston head coach Tara Hansen. “They are also pretty fantastic volleyball players and this season would not have been the same without them.”
