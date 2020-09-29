PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie cruises to home win over Reedsburg

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Sauk Prairie prep volleyball team was dancing Tuesday night.

The Eagles ran through a quick round of the “Cupid Shuffle” after sweeping Reedsburg, 25-12, 25-19, 25-13, on Senior Night at Sauk Prairie High School.

The Eagles (9-2) were in control throughout the night, starting with a 4-0 first-set run that was capped by an Olivia Paukner kill that gave Sauk Prairie a 10-4 advantage.

Reedsburg’s Macie Wieman ended the run with a kill, but the Beavers (4-2) never closed the gap. A Paukner ace stretched the Eagles’ lead to 17-8, while consecutive kills by Maggie Hartwig, Olivia Breunig and Aida Shadewald helped stretch the lead to 22-9.

The Eagles put away the opening set in style. Wieman looked like she had a kill in hand, but Jenna Pistono’s last-second dive was enough to send it back over and give Sauk Prairie a 25-12 win.

Reedsburg stayed in the second set much longer, as the teams traded points early. Sauk Prairie took the lead for good at 13-12, then Breunig notched a kill to give the Eagles a 15-12 lead and force a Reedsburg timeout.

They slowly built breathing room, with a Shadewald kill and a Hartwig and Breunig block giving the Eagles a 17-14 advantage.