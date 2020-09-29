PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie cruises to home win over Reedsburg

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Sauk Prairie prep volleyball team was dancing Tuesday night.
The Eagles ran through a quick round of the “Cupid Shuffle” after sweeping Reedsburg, 25-12, 25-19, 25-13, on Senior Night at Sauk Prairie High School.
The Eagles (9-2) were in control throughout the night, starting with a 4-0 first-set run that was capped by an Olivia Paukner kill that gave Sauk Prairie a 10-4 advantage.
Reedsburg’s Macie Wieman ended the run with a kill, but the Beavers (4-2) never closed the gap. A Paukner ace stretched the Eagles’ lead to 17-8, while consecutive kills by Maggie Hartwig, Olivia Breunig and Aida Shadewald helped stretch the lead to 22-9.
The Eagles put away the opening set in style. Wieman looked like she had a kill in hand, but Jenna Pistono’s last-second dive was enough to send it back over and give Sauk Prairie a 25-12 win.
Reedsburg stayed in the second set much longer, as the teams traded points early. Sauk Prairie took the lead for good at 13-12, then Breunig notched a kill to give the Eagles a 15-12 lead and force a Reedsburg timeout.
They slowly built breathing room, with a Shadewald kill and a Hartwig and Breunig block giving the Eagles a 17-14 advantage.
A Delaney Horkan block pulled Reedsburg within 18-15 before Sauk Prairie closed it out for a 25-19 win. Alia Schlimgen had a pair of aces during the closing stretch.
Another Schlimgen ace helped the Eagles take control in the third set. A Breunig ace and an Anni Braund kill on back-to-back plays gave Sauk Prairie a 15-7 lead as they cruised to a 25-13 win.
Shadewald finished with a match-high 11 kills, while Pistono had 15 assists; Schlimgen had 16 digs and three aces; Breunig had 10 assists, three aces and two blocks; Hartwig had two blocks; and Paukner had three aces.
Macie Wieman had six kills and seven digs to lead a Reedsburg team that also got eight assists from Mahra Wieman.
Sauk Prairie now has two straight wins in the rivalry series. The Beavers went 2-1 against the Eagles last year, taking both regular-season matches before Sauk Prairie won in the Badger Conference tournament.
The Beavers, who were coming off last Thursday’s 3-0 win at Baraboo, will look to bounce back when they host Lake Mills on Thursday. Sauk Prairie will carry a seven-match winning streak into Thursday’s match against Madison Edgewood.
Reedsburg 12 19 0
Sauk Prairie 25 25 25
REEDSBURG (leaders): Kills — Mac. Wieman 6. Blocks — Harsch 1. Digs — Mac. Wieman 7. Aces — Olson 1. Assists — Mah. Wieman 8.
SAUK PRAIRIE: Kills — Shadewald 11. Blocks — O. Breunig, Hartwig 2. Digs — Schlimgen 16. Aces — Schlimgen, Paukner, O. Breunig 3. Assists — Pistono 15, O. Breunig 10.
