PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie finishes off season sweep of Reedsburg

The Reedsburg prep volleyball team took a set off Sauk Prairie this time, but the Eagles capped off a season sweep of their rivals with Thursday's 25-13, 25-19, 21-25, 25-12 win at Reedsburg Area High School.

"We knew that Sauk Prairie would bring plenty of offensive pace, height, strong serving and hustle to the court," said Reedsburg head coach Sheila Green, who was pleased with how the Beavers performed against a 12-3 Sauk Prairie team. "The array of Sauk attackers and the pace at which they run their offense kept us on our toes throughout the night. But Reedsburg continued to fight throughout. We worked on several drills leading up to the Sauk match that focused on defensive grit and working outside our comfort zones to get touches on balls in challenging situations. I saw evidence of that extra focus throughout the match."

Sauk Prairie's Aida Shadewald finished with a match-high 28 kills. Olivia Breunig added 20 assists, while Jenna Pistono had three aces, Alia Schlimgen had 21 digs and Maggie Hartwig had eight blocks.

Reedsburg (5-3), which suffered a 25-12, 25-19, 25-13 loss at Sauk Prairie on Sept. 29, got eight kills and 13 digs from Macie Wieman, 11 assists from McKenna Oetzmann and two aces from Hanna Olson.