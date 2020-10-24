PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie knocks off reigning champ Hartland Arrowhead to win regional title

Amy Schlimgen had tailored the Sauk Prairie volleyball team's schedule with an eye on getting through the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.

Instead, the fourth-seeded Eagles were placed in a Division 1 regional alongside last year's state champion and runner-up. They ran right through them, claiming the regional title with a 25-20, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22 win at No. 3 Hartland Arrowhead — the reigning champs — on Saturday night.

"Our defense was fantastic tonight," said Schlimgen, who is in her second year as Sauk Prairie's head coach and has watched all three postseason matches from home because she is quarantining after an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19. "Alia Schlimgen and Kaitlyn Brickl were fantastic in the back row again tonight. We also got quite a few blocks on a couple of great 6-foot-3 middles from Arrowhead, which we worked on a lot and the girls executed perfectly."

They executed all week, also notching a 25-12, 25-19, 25-23 win over No. 5 Watertown (4-8) on Tuesday and a 15-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 over No. 1 Oconomowoc (15-5) on Thursday. Oconomowoc had suffered a 25-21, 25-20, 25-21 loss to Arrowhead in the 2019 state championship match.

The Eagles (19-4) didn't let Arrowhead (12-9) get into their game Saturday, despite a slight hiccup that led to the Warhawks taking the third set.